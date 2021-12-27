Core i5-1250P Alder Lake CPU Rivals Ryzen 7 5800X In Single-Threaded Geekbench Benchmark

As Tweeted by Geekbench 5 expert @Benchleaks, a new Alder Lake mobile chip has appeared in Geekbench 5's benchmark results, this time relating to the Core i5-1250P featuring 12 cores and 16 threads. Despite being optimized for power efficiency, this CPU achieved a single-threaded score similar to AMD's desktop-grade Ryzen 7 5800X.

Intel's Alder Lake mobile CPUs will feature up to 14 cores, consisting of six P-cores and eight E-cores. The H-series chips, such as the Core i7-12700H, will be geared towards high-performance notebooks with high TDPs and high core clock speeds. On the other hand, the P-series chips like the Core i5-1250P are focused on power efficiency instead, featuring lower core clocks and presumably lower TDPs.

The Core i5-1250P reportedly has 12 cores, 16 threads, and 18MB of L3 cache. So the Alder Lake chip potentially sports four P-cores and eight E-cores. But, according to leaked benchmarks, that doesn't make Intel's new Alder Lake-P chips very slow at all. For example, in Geekbench 5, the Core i5-1250P managed a single-threaded score of 1,611 points and a multi-threaded score of 8,789. For reference, a standard Ryzen 7 5800X outputs a single-threaded score of 1,672 points (or just 6.8% higher than the Core i5-1250P), which you could argue is close enough to be within the margin of error.

[GB5 CPU] Unknown CPUCPU: Intel Core i5-1250P (12C 16T)Min/Max/Avg: 3715/4368/3947 MHzCodename: Alder LakeCPUID: 906A2 (GenuineIntel)Scores, vs AMD 5800XSingle: 1611, -6.8%Multi: 8789, -18.2%https://t.co/qm8uZ1gfflDecember 27, 2021 See more

The Core i5-1250P does lose out big time on the multi-threaded score, which is 10,347 for the Ryzen 7 5800X. Still, its single-threaded score is impressive, to say the least, and arguably more important for a CPU that will find itself in notebooks designed for causal usage rather than professional workloads.

The surprising fact is that the Core i5-1250P is doing all this with just a 2.10 GHz reported base frequency, which is significantly lower than the Ryzen 7 5800X's 3.8 GHz base clock. Unfortunately, Geekbench 5's report does not specify a boost frequency for the Core i5-1250P, but we speculate that it's probably in the mid 4 GHz range to get as close as it did to the Ryzen 7 5800X.

If these results are any indication of actual performance, then Intel's mobile Alder Lake CPUs are going to pack quite a punch, even in thin and light notebooks.