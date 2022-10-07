Core i9-13900K Soars To 8.2 GHz, Leaving Ryzen 7000 In The Dust

Celebrity overclocker Allen 'Splave' Golibersuch has overclocked the Core i9-13900K processor to 8.2 GHz under liquid nitrogen (LN2) at the finale of Intel's Creator Challenge (opens in new tab). The flagship Raptor Lake chip, which will fight for a spot on the list of best CPUs, will hit the retail market on October 20 for $589.

The Core i9-13900K is a 24-core processor with eight P-cores and 16 E-cores. The chip has a maximum turbo boost clock of 5.8 GHz thanks to Intel's Thermal Velocity Boost (TVB) technology. Splave pushed the Core i9-13900K to 8.2 GHz, a spectacular 41% increase over Intel's specification.

The Core i9-13900K is showing some huge overclocking potential for sure. In contrast, the prior Core i9-12900K only achieved 7.6 GHz. Therefore, the Core i9-13900K shattered the Core i9-12900K's record by an 8% margin.

(Image credit: Intel/YouTube)

AMD's Zen 4 processors have their own merits as well. For example, we recently saw the Ryzen 9 7950X got up to 7.2 GHz on a single core and up to 6.5 GHz on all cores. However, according to HWBot, 7.4 GHz (7,471.96 MHz) is the highest that the Ryzen 9 7950X has reached. Therefore, the Core i9-13900K's clock speed is approximately 11% higher than the Ryzen 9 7950X.

It'll be interesting to see whether Raptor Lake can continue to conquer the overclocking charts. It's been a while since we've seen processors surpass the 8 GHz barrier. AMD's antiquated FX series of chips were notorious for hitting high clock speeds, and most of the HWBot submissions hail from the Bulldozer days. However, the FX-8370 still holds the record of the highest-clocked processor at 8.7 GHz (8,722.78 MHz), a feat from 2014.

While Intel and AMD continue to one-up each other in the overclocking game, consumers care more about out-of-the-box performance. So while the Core i9-13900K looks impressive under LN2, we'll soon see if it can overpower AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X when Raptor Lake launches on October 20.