Core i9-14900KS at 6.2 GHz May Be The Fastest Consumer CPU

The Core i9-14900K has fought its way into the list of best CPUs, but there's an even faster chip down the line. PC-Online (via Anandtech forum user), a retailer in Israel, has listed the unannounced Core i9-14900KS in multiple prebuilt systems, implying that the Core i9-13900KS has also received Intel's refresh treatment.

The Core i9-14900KS will likely retain the same 24-core, 32-thread design as the regular Core i9-14900K. The configuration conveys eight Raptor Cove cores with HyperThreading and 16 Gracemont cores. The cache system remains at 68MB, distributed between the L2 (32MB) and L3 (36MB) cache. Like other Raptor Lake Refresh chips, the Core i9-14900KS will only offer higher clock speeds.

The Core i9-13900KS was the world's first 6 GHz, later superseded by the recent Core i9-14900K. Assuming that PC-Online's specifications are accurate, Intel is about to shatter its record with the Core i9-14900KS. The retailer listed the Core i9-14900KS with a 6.2 GHz boost clock, 200 MHz or 3% higher than the Core i9-14900K. It's unknown whether the E-cores received any clock speed optimizations since PC-Online only listed the boost clock for the P-cores.

Core i9-14900KS Specifications*

Swipe to scroll horizontally Processor MSRP Cores / Threads (P+E) P-Core Base / Boost Clock (GHz) E-Core Base / Boost Clock (GHz) Cache (L2/L3) PBP / MTP Memory Core i9-14900KS ? 24 / 32 (8+16) ? / 6.2 ? / ? 68MB (32+36) ? DDR4-3200 / DDR5-5600 Core i9-14900K / KF $599 (K) - $574 (KF) 24 / 32 (8+16) 3.2 / 6.0 2.4 / 4.4 68MB (32+36) 125W / 253W DDR4-3200 / DDR5-5600 Core i9-13900KS $699 24 / 32 (8+16) 3.0 / 6.0 2.2 / 4.3 68MB (32+36) 150W / 253W DDR4-3200 / DDR5-5600 Core i9-13900K / KF $599 (K) - $574 (KF) 24 / 32 (8+16) 3.0 / 5.8 2.2 / 4.3 68MB (32+36) 125W / 253W DDR4-3200 / DDR5-5600

*Specifications are unconfirmed.

Regarding the power ratings, the Core i9-14900KS is likely to be a crossover between the Core i9-13900KS and the Core i9-14900K. The special edition chip will plausibly have a 150W PBP like the former with a 253W like the latter. Nonetheless, the Core i9-14900KS should peak around 320W like the Core i9-14900K, if not higher.

Although Intel claims to have improved Raptor Lake Refresh's IMC (integrated memory controller), the new chips retain native DDR4-3200 and DDR5-5600 support. Weirdly, PC-Online would pair the Core i9-14900KS with DDR4-3200 memory instead of something faster to avoid bottlenecks with Intel's speedy chip. The specifications for the prebuilt systems look a bit mild, suggesting that these may be machines that target offices.

The Core i9-14900KS is compatible with existing Intel 700-series motherboards with the LGA1700 socket. However, many vendors have ridden the Raptor Lake Refresh wave and released new 700-series motherboards with better power delivery subsystems for overclocking and fast Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.

(Image credit: PC-Online)

As a generous gesture, Intel launched Raptor Lake Refresh at the same price as vanilla Raptor Lake. As a result, the Core i9-14900K has the same $599 price tag as the previous Core i9-13900K. Assuming that Intel repeats this with the Core i9-14900KS, we could be looking at $699, the MSRP for the Core i9-13900KS.

It's unknown when Intel will launch the Core i9-14900KS. PC-Online lets buyers order the prebuilt systems with the unreleased Raptor Lake Refresh chip and claims a shipping time between one and five days. The Israel-based retailer's enthusiasm to start shipping its prebuilt systems with the Core i9-14900KS suggests that an official announcement may not be too far away.