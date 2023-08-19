Corsair MP600 Core XT 4TB SSD Hits New Low Price of $159

Right now at the official Corsair website, you can find the Corsair MP600 Core XT 4TB SSD for its best price to date. It’s been going for around $199 as of late but is currently marked down to just $159. This SSD isn’t quite industry leading but for a drive in its class, this price is well worh a closer look for anyone looking for more storage at a reasonable price.

We reviewed the Corsair MP600 Core XT SSD earlier this year and regarded its overall performance as mediocre due to its reliance on QLC. However, at this price the offer is much more appealing.

4TB Corsair MP600 Core XT SSD: now $159 at Corsair (was $199)

The Corsair MP600 Core XT 4TB SSD uses a PCIe 4.0 x4 interface and can reach read/write speeds as high as 5000/4400 Mbps. This offer applies to the 4TB model but other sizes are available, as well.

The Corsair MP600 Core XT SSD comes in 1TB an 2TB models but this discount applies only to the 4TB edition. It has an M.2 2280 form factor and connects using a PCIe 4.0 x4 interface. It relies on a Phison E21T controller and uses 176-Layer Micron QLC memory. It can reach read/write speeds as high as 5000/4400 Mbps.