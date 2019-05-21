1000W of Uncompromised Power for Just $128

Credit: Corsair

A 1000W power supply is probably excessive for 90% of the PC population, but when something like the Corsair RM1000i goes on sale for $128, it's hard to resist spoiling your system with a new power supply.

The Corsair RM1000i is a 1000W power supply that proudly sports the 80 Plus Gold certification, so efficiency isn't a big concern. It measures 150 x 86 x 180mm and shouldn't present any compatibility problems with modern computer cases. The power supply features premium internal components and high-end Japanese 105°C capacitors. With a capacity of 1000W and the ability to output up to 83.3A on the +12V rail, the Corsair RM1000i is capable of feeding even the most demanding gaming systems. By default, the device operates in multi-rail mode, however, you can switch over to single rail as you please.

The Corsair RM1000i employs the brand's NR135P 135mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing (FDB) fan, which stays off until the power supply's operating temperature crosses a predefined threshold. The Corsair RM1000i also boasts a fully modular design which means you have the freedom to connect only the cables you need and keep cable clutter down to a minimum. The power supply comes with the proprietary Corsair Link interface so you can monitor the RM1000i's performance, control its fan speed and switch between single rail or multi-rail operation with the Corsair iCUE software.

Corsair backs the RM1000i power supply with a generous ten-year warranty.