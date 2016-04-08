Corsair's Spec-Alpha Mid-Tower Case Now Available For $79.99

Corsair’s latest product is a new addition to its Carbide series of cases. We saw the new Carbide Spec-Alpha case earlier this year at CES, and now it’s available for purchase.

The Spec-Alpha is made from steel and features a side panel window so you can admire its interior. The case allows for ATX, micro-ATX or mini-ITX motherboards and requires an ATX PSU (maximum length of 190mm). The maximum CPU cooler height is 156mm, and it fits graphics cards up to 380mm in length.

It can fit up to four 2.5-inch drives (or three 3.5-inch drives) and includes seven expansion slots. For I/O, you have two USB 3.0 ports and ports for your headphones and microphone.

The case comes with two 120mm front fans and a single 120mm rear fan for cooling, but you can also add two more 120mm fans at the top. If you prefer water cooling, the front of the case supports 120mm and 240mm radiators, and the rear of case allows for a 120mm radiator.

You can choose from three different color schemes: black and grey, red and white, or black and red.



