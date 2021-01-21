Corsair's Vengeance RGB Pro RAM Drops Down In Height

Corsair has expanded its formidable memory portfolio with a new series of high-performance memory kits. The Vengeance RGB Pro SL checks in with a lower profile and slightly revamped look.

Measuring 51 mm tall, the original Vengeance Pro RGB didn't always fit under some of the more chubby CPU air coolers. To remedy this inconvenience, Corsair has optimized the Vengeance RGB Pro SL's design to 44m. The new memory modules retain the characteristic anodized heat spreader with up to 10 individually addressable RGB LEDs.

Image 1 of 3 Vengeance RGB Pro SL (Image credit: Corsair) Image 2 of 3 Vengeance RGB Pro SL (Image credit: Corsair) Image 3 of 3 Vengeance RGB Pro SL (Image credit: Corsair)

initially, the Vengeance RGB Pro SL memory modules are available in DDR4-3200 and DDR4-3600 flavors. The first comes with 16-20-20-38 timings, while the latter has 18-22-22-42. Regardless of the frequency or capacity, the Vengeance RGB Pro SL requires a 1.35V DRAM voltage.

When it comes to capacity, there are more options to chose from. Corsair offers the Vengeance RGB Pro SL in dual-channel and quad-channel presentations. The dual-channel 16GB and 32GB memory kits are comprised of two 8GB and 16GB memory modules, respectively. The quad-channel 32GB and 128GB memory kits, on the other hand, feature four 8GB and 32GB memory modules, respectively. It's a bit surprising that Corsair doesn't sell the Vengeance RGB Pro SL in a 64GB package.

Corsair's Vengeance RGB Pro SL memory is optimized for both Intel and AMD platforms. It comes with XMP 2.0 support for a quick and easy setup. As usual, Corsair backs the memory kits with a limited lifetime warranty.