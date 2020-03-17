Cyberpunk 2077 Release Date Still on Track Despite Coronavirus

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Cyberpunk 2077 is possibly one of the most anticipated game of 2020. It initially was planned to come out on April 16l; however, in January CD Projekt Red delayed Cyberpunk 2077's release date to September 17. Much of the public is concerned whether that deadline will be met amidst the coronavirus outbreak. CD Projekt Red outed a tweet Monday reassuring us that the game is still on track.

Many of you are probably wondering how things are at CD PROJEKT RED right now. Here's a short update. pic.twitter.com/aWfHobgtoMMarch 16, 2020

You'll note that the announcement doesn't specifically mention Cyberpunk 2077, but there's no need for that. The concluding sentence leaves little to the imagination: "We are rising to the challenge and showing no signs of stopping in our effort to bring you some kick-ass role-playing action in September."

Over the past week, CD Projekt Red, which also made The Witcher series, has made arrangements to ensure its employees can work from home.

It was previously already noted that technically, Cyberpunk 2077 is practically ready to play, but the Polish developer wants to ensure it can deliver a very polished game.

