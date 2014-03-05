Trending

D-Link Ships World's First Portable Wireless AC Router

By D-Link 

This device can fit into your pocket.

D-Link said on Monday that it has shipped the world's first portable Wireless AC router, the Wi-Fi AC750 Portable Router and Charger (DIR-510L). This device should be ideal for customers on the go who have more than one wireless device that needs to connect to the Internet. The new portable router measures just 5.5 inches long and 0.63 inches thin, making it small enough to stick it in your back pocket.

The specs show that this device is actually dual-band, providing wireless speeds up to 433 Mbps on the 5 GHz band and up to 300 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz band. This device also provides two USB 2.0 ports and one 10/100 Ethernet port. There's even a high-capacity 4,000 mAh rechargeable battery that can charge mobile devices via one of the USB ports.

D-Link's new portable router allows users to share files via one USB port and plug a 3G/4G LTE USB modem into the other port simultaneously. The device automatically connects the detection type (broadband, router, mobile router or hotspot), and provides a user-friendly interface that stores connection details. There's also a built-in DLNA server for securely streaming video across the connected devices.

"Each band can operate as a separate Wi-Fi network, providing the ability to customize a network according to connectivity needs and even configure a guest zone to provide Internet access to visitors without providing access to the rest of the network," states the company's announcement. "The DIR-510L provides instant sharing of any Internet connection with the added security of a firewall while connected to shared public connections."

The Wi-Fi AC750 Portable Router and Charger (DIR-510L) is now available for $99.99 on Amazon.com, Frys.com, and throughout D-Link's network of retail and e-tail outlets.

Looking for something a little cheaper? The company also offers the SharePort Mobile Companion (DIR-505L) for $39.99. This single-band device can serve as a router/access point, a Wi-Fi hotspot and a repeater. There's only the 2.4 GHz band offering Wireless N speeds along with an Ethernet port and a USB 2.0 port. Plugging directly into an electrical outlet, this device will also charge a connected tablet or smartphone.

6 Comments
  • chwarg 04 March 2014 23:09
    Why is a AC Router only equipped with 10/100 Ethernet port?This doesn't make any sense...
    Reply
  • irish_adam 05 March 2014 01:10
    Why is a AC Router only equipped with 10/100 Ethernet port?This doesn't make any sense...
    well lets face it there are not many places in the world that have greater that 100Mb internet access which is what that port is for. You might as well say that every AC router is useless if you dont have more than 300Mb internet. You use that speed to transfer files/stream over the network not for the internet.I quite like the device, would defiantly come in handy for me
    Reply
  • JOSHSKORN 05 March 2014 06:14
    So, it's an 802.11ac router running at 802.11n speeds?
    Reply
  • lockhrt999 05 March 2014 09:52
    You might as well say that every AC router is useless if you dont have more than 300Mb internet. You use that speed to transfer files/stream over the network not for the internet.
    You have got the wrong idea. That 300mbps wireless is useless as it'll be bottlenecked to 100mbps if you're transferring files/stream over the network which is connected by the ethernet socket.
    Reply
  • NeatOman 05 March 2014 15:39
    I'm just waiting for a friggen wireless AC Access Point that's not $200! I already have a very good open source N router,
    Reply
  • amk-aka-Phantom 05 March 2014 18:24
    Why is a AC Router only equipped with 10/100 Ethernet port?This doesn't make any sense...
    Because it's D-Link. Their products are garbage. Buy TP-LINK and Asus instead if you're in the consumer sector. Alternatively, they (D-Link, not Tom's, 10/100 is also quoted on the D-Link product page) copy-pasted specs from somewhere and didn't bother to verify. But I'm leaning towards the former reason.
    Reply