D-Link Ships World's First Portable Wireless AC Router

D-Link said on Monday that it has shipped the world's first portable Wireless AC router, the Wi-Fi AC750 Portable Router and Charger (DIR-510L). This device should be ideal for customers on the go who have more than one wireless device that needs to connect to the Internet. The new portable router measures just 5.5 inches long and 0.63 inches thin, making it small enough to stick it in your back pocket.

The specs show that this device is actually dual-band, providing wireless speeds up to 433 Mbps on the 5 GHz band and up to 300 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz band. This device also provides two USB 2.0 ports and one 10/100 Ethernet port. There's even a high-capacity 4,000 mAh rechargeable battery that can charge mobile devices via one of the USB ports.

D-Link's new portable router allows users to share files via one USB port and plug a 3G/4G LTE USB modem into the other port simultaneously. The device automatically connects the detection type (broadband, router, mobile router or hotspot), and provides a user-friendly interface that stores connection details. There's also a built-in DLNA server for securely streaming video across the connected devices.

"Each band can operate as a separate Wi-Fi network, providing the ability to customize a network according to connectivity needs and even configure a guest zone to provide Internet access to visitors without providing access to the rest of the network," states the company's announcement. "The DIR-510L provides instant sharing of any Internet connection with the added security of a firewall while connected to shared public connections."

The Wi-Fi AC750 Portable Router and Charger (DIR-510L) is now available for $99.99 on Amazon.com, Frys.com, and throughout D-Link's network of retail and e-tail outlets.

Looking for something a little cheaper? The company also offers the SharePort Mobile Companion (DIR-505L) for $39.99. This single-band device can serve as a router/access point, a Wi-Fi hotspot and a repeater. There's only the 2.4 GHz band offering Wireless N speeds along with an Ethernet port and a USB 2.0 port. Plugging directly into an electrical outlet, this device will also charge a connected tablet or smartphone.

