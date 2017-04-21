Trending

'Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition' Comes To PlayStation 4, Xbox One, But Not PC

If you have yet to try Dark Souls III, Bandai Namco has a new bundle available for you. Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition will come with the base game as well as the two batches of downloadable content (DLC) that came out months after the initial launch.

Dark Souls III came out a little more than a year ago on April 12, 2016. After six months of exploring the kingdom of Lothric, and dying countless times, From Software released the Ashes of Ariandel DLC in October, which included new weapons, gear, and magic powers on top of a new place to explore: the snowy tundra of Ariandel. The DLC also introduced Undead Matches that allowed you to fight other players in different arenas.

Another six months passed before the studio released the final piece of content with The Ringed City, where you traveled to the world’s end to prevent the Slave Knight Gael from taking the Dark Soul of Humanity. Similar to Ashes of Ariandel, this final DLC also included new enemies, weapons, and gear. Both DLC packs also added more details to the overall lore, which does take some effort to put together.

There is, however, one catch to the new variant: it’s available only for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms for $50. If you’re on PC, you can still buy the game and accompanying DLC at the higher price of around $90 (if you purchased the Deluxe Edition, which included the Season Pass, it cost you around $85). We reached out to Bandai Namco on the availability of the bundle for PC and will update the story if there is a response.

NameDark Souls IIIDark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition
TypeAction/Adventure, RPG, Horror, FantasyAction/Adventure, RPG, Horror, Fantasy
DeveloperFrom SoftwareFrom Software
PublisherBandai NamcoBandai Namco
PlatformsPC, PlayStation 4, Xbox OnePlayStation 4, Xbox One
Where To BuySteamPlayStation StoreXbox StoreAmazonBest BuyTargetWalmartGameStopAmazonBest BuyTargetGameStop
Release DateApril 12, 2016April 21, 2017
  • cryoburner 21 April 2017 19:29
    This is kind of a clickbait title, seeing as it's just another name for DARK SOULS III Deluxe Edition, which is already available on the PC. : P

    Sure, this new bundle might be $50, but they'll likely just reduce the price of the Deluxe Edition to match. The Deluxe Edition has already gone on sale a couple times for $55 on Steam, so it stands to reason that it will see a price drop soon.
  • LORD_ORION 21 April 2017 20:36
    They had a nice system of making you play higher difficulties to access +1 and +2 versions of rings. (in case you didn't know, difficulty level has no bearing on getting matched in multiplayer, only character level)

    But hey, let's through that out the window in the ringed city DLC. Did you buy the DLC? Have some +3 rings on the normal difficulty level.
  • coolitic 21 April 2017 23:25
    @Lord_Orion, it's becaused they realized that Dark Souls 3 has crappy replayability (PVE-wise).
  • Lucifers Heaven 22 April 2017 07:34
    You may want to update this article:
    http://www.ozgameshop.com/pc-games/dark-souls-iii-the-fire-fades-game-of-the-year-goty-pc-game
  • GODFATHER007 24 April 2017 08:49
    If it is not available for PC then what is this : http://www.game.co.uk/en/dark-souls-iii-game-of-the-year-edition-1798878
  • dstarr3 24 April 2017 15:54
    For some reason, North America is the only region not getting the PC version. Not as it's announced yet, anyway.
  • woodscrews 26 April 2017 23:09
    @Lord_Orion you mean to tell me they make you pay to access DLC specific rings, in a game where stats basically dont matter if you can play to any reasonable degree?
