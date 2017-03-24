See 'The Ringed City' DLC Launch Trailer For 'Dark Souls III'

As a final gift before launch, From Software and Bandai Namco released the launch trailer for The Ringed City, the second and final piece of downloadable content (DLC) available for Dark Souls III.



After a walk in the cold environments of the Ashes of Ariandel DLC, The Ringed City will take you to “world’s end,” where you will have to find the Slave Knight Gael before he takes the Dark Soul of Humanity. As is the case with any additional Dark Souls content, you can expect to encounter new enemies throughout the area. The gameplay footage from last month showed that enemies can attack you from mid-air or from under the ground.

Prior to the release of the DLC, there will be a massive update available to all players. When it goes live tonight (Mar 24) at 7pm PDT, it will include numerous changes and balances to multiple weapons and armor sets. Some highlights include increased damage in Poison- and Toxic-based attacks (although both have a shorter duration) and increased defense from heavy armor coupled with additional weight.

If you already own the game’s season pass, then you can grab the new DLC for free when it arrives on March 28. You can also purchase it separately for $15.