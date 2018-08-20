Dell’s New Gaming Monitors Bring QHD, 155Hz and a Hint of Blue

On August 28, Dell will give birth to a set of gaming monitor twins. While both sporting TN panels (twisted nematic, for speed), the 27-inch S2719DGF comes with higher QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution for $549.99, while the 24-inch S2419HGF brings a (1920 x 1080) resolution and costs $319.99. Both will support FreeSync and offer high refresh rates.

Specifications

Dell 27 Gaming S2719DGF Dell 24 Gaming S2419HGF Panel Type & Backlight TN, anti-glareLED edgelight system TN, anti-glareLED edgelight system Screen Size & Aspect Ratio 27 inches / 16:9 24 inches / 16:9 Max Resolution & Refresh Rate 2,560 x 1,440 @ 60Hz 144Hz / 155Hz overclockFreeSync: 40-144Hz 1,920 x 1,080 @ 120Hz / 144Hz overclockFreeSync: 40-120Hz Response Time (GTG) 1ms 1ms Brightness 350cd/m2 350cd/m2 Contrast 1,000:1 1,000:1 Video Inputs 1x HDMI 1.41x HDMI 2.01x DisplayPort 1.2 2x HDMI 1.41x DisplayPort 1.2 Audio 1x headphone-out jack1x audio line-out jack (3.5mm) 1x headphone-out jack1x audio line-out jack (3.5mm) USB 1x USB 3.0 upstream3x USB 3.0 downstream 1x USB 3.0 upstream2x USB 3.0 downstream Power Consumption Up to 85W Up to 54W Monitor Dimensions (WxHxD) 24.1 x 15.5-20.7 x 7.3 inches 22.2 x 14.5-19.6 x 7 inches Weight 20.4 lbs 16.6 lbs Warranty 3 years 3 years Price $549.99 $319.99

Dell’s 27-Inch QHD Gaming Monitor

The bigger of the pair is also the fastest with a 155Hz overclocked refresh rate and a 1 millisecond response time. The S2719DGF also supports FreeSync from 40-144Hz.

The monitor offers three gaming profiles, as well as three factory preset modes, one of which is laser-targeted at playing games.

It also boasts three-sided thin bezels (barring the bottom bezel) that Dell is so confident in that it encourages you to go ahead and bring additional monitors into your gaming setup. The monitor comes in what Dell calls Recon Blue, a deep dark shade, but you’ll definitely notice a hint of blue in the logo at the bottom.

Dell’s 24-Inch FHD Gaming Monitor

If you’re looking for something a cheaper or smaller, Dell’s 24-inch monitor is $230 less than it’s larger sibling. The S2419HGF comes with the same 1ms response time but a slower 144Hz overclocked refresh rate. It can also support FreeSync from 40-120Hz.

You’ll also notice a thicker border around its perimeter compared to the S2719DGF. However, you still get those gaming profiles and preset modes and a Recon Blue with a touch of true blue in Dell’s logo.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated on what sort of performance this next lineup brings to the table when we get our hands on the newest members of the Dell gaming monitor family for review.