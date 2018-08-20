Trending

Dell’s New Gaming Monitors Bring QHD, 155Hz and a Hint of Blue

On August 28, Dell will give birth to a set of gaming monitor twins. While both sporting TN panels (twisted nematic, for speed), the 27-inch S2719DGF comes with higher QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution for $549.99, while the 24-inch S2419HGF brings a (1920 x 1080) resolution and costs $319.99. Both will support FreeSync and offer high refresh rates.

Specifications

Dell 27 Gaming S2719DGFDell 24 Gaming S2419HGF
Panel Type & BacklightTN, anti-glareLED edgelight systemTN, anti-glareLED edgelight system
Screen Size & Aspect Ratio27 inches / 16:924 inches / 16:9
Max Resolution & Refresh Rate2,560 x 1,440 @ 60Hz 144Hz / 155Hz overclockFreeSync: 40-144Hz1,920 x 1,080 @ 120Hz / 144Hz overclockFreeSync: 40-120Hz
Response Time (GTG)1ms1ms
Brightness350cd/m2350cd/m2
Contrast1,000:11,000:1
Video Inputs1x HDMI 1.41x HDMI 2.01x DisplayPort 1.22x HDMI 1.41x DisplayPort 1.2
Audio1x headphone-out jack1x audio line-out jack (3.5mm)1x headphone-out jack1x audio line-out jack (3.5mm)
USB1x USB 3.0 upstream3x USB 3.0 downstream1x USB 3.0 upstream2x USB 3.0 downstream
Power ConsumptionUp to 85WUp to 54W
Monitor Dimensions (WxHxD)24.1 x 15.5-20.7 x 7.3 inches22.2 x 14.5-19.6 x 7 inches
Weight20.4 lbs16.6 lbs
Warranty3 years3 years
Price$549.99$319.99

Dell’s 27-Inch QHD Gaming Monitor

The bigger of the pair is also the fastest with a 155Hz overclocked refresh rate and a 1 millisecond response time. The S2719DGF also supports FreeSync from 40-144Hz.

The monitor offers  three gaming profiles, as well as three factory preset modes, one of which is laser-targeted at playing games.

It also boasts three-sided thin bezels (barring the bottom bezel) that Dell is so confident in that it encourages you to go ahead and bring additional monitors into your gaming setup. The monitor comes in what Dell calls Recon Blue, a deep dark shade, but you’ll definitely notice a hint of blue in the logo at the bottom.

Dell’s 24-Inch FHD Gaming Monitor

If you’re looking for something a cheaper or smaller, Dell’s 24-inch monitor is $230 less than it’s larger sibling. The S2419HGF comes with the same 1ms response time but a slower 144Hz overclocked refresh rate. It can also support FreeSync from 40-120Hz.

You’ll also notice a thicker border around its perimeter compared to the S2719DGF. However, you still get those gaming profiles and preset modes and a Recon Blue with a touch of true blue in Dell’s logo.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated on what sort of performance this next lineup brings to the table when we get our hands on the newest members of the Dell gaming monitor family for review.

  • bit_user 21 August 2018 06:36
    The 27" is very close to meeting my specifications. I just need it to be 10-bit and support Freesync 2.
  • Neclord06 25 August 2018 12:10
    Why not include a glossy model? Ohh, we can have everything else under the sun, but a glossy model? Seems fair. Maybe AUO makes too much garbage that it wouldn't work out anyway...
