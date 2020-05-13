Dell Reveals Redesigned XPS 15, New XPS 17

(Image credit: Dell)

Dell has redesigned the XPS 15 to look more like the XPS 13 , and it’s also revealing a larger 17-inch model. The 15-inch laptop is available today starting at $1,299.99. The XPS 17 will come later this summer starting at $1,499.99. See our full review of the Dell XPS 15 (9500).

Both follow the XPS 13’s redesign from earlier this year, ditching USB Type-A and going ultra-slim (though Dell is including a USB Type-C to Type-A adapter in the box). Additionally, both laptops have all but erased the bottom bezel on the Infinity Edge displays with 16:10 aspect ratios.



Dell XPS 15 Dell XPS 17 CPU Up to Intel Core i9-10885H Up to Intel Core i9-10885H Graphics Up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 RAM Up to 64GB DDR4 2,993 MHz Up to 64GB DDR4 2,993 MHz Storage Up to 2TB PCIe-NVMe SSD Up to 2TB PCIe-NVMe SSD Display 15.6-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 3840 x 2400 touch 17.3-inch, 16;10 aspect ratio, up to 3840 x 2400 touch Battery 56 WHr or 86 WHr 56 WHr or 97 WHr Ports 2x Thunderbolt 3, USB Type-C 3.1, SD card reader, 3.5mm headphone jack, lock slot 4x Thunderbolt 3, SD Card reader, 3.5mm headphone jack, lock slot Wireless Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 Starting Price $1,299.99 $1,499.99 Release Date May 13, 2020 Summer 2020

The laptops use Intel’s new H-series processors. The 15-inch laptop uses integrated graphics or a GTX 1650 Ti, while the 17-inch device offers options for a GeForce 1650 Ti or RTX 2060. Both have two battery options, but the batteries aren’t replaceable. Instead, they’re built into the laptop. Dell claims the XPS 17 could last up to 20 hours on a charge. The XPS 17 is 0.8 inches thick; the XPS 15 is 0.7 inches thick.

(Image credit: Dell)

Perhaps one of the biggest differences is with ports. The XPS 15 has two Thunderbolt 3 ports, USB Type-C, an SD card reader and a headphone jack. The XPS 17 has four Thunderbolt 3 ports, an SD card slot and a headphone jack, but doesn’t have regular USB Type-C.

The XPS lineup uses CNC machine aluminum, carbon fiber and Gorilla Glass 6. Both laptops have quad-firing speakers.



Dell is going to start labeling certain configurations with an XPS Creator badge, which is for versions of the laptops that it thinks are best for those doing creative work on their laptops. The XPS 17 with RTX graphics will use Nvidia’s RTX Studio drivers.