New Direct-Die Ryzen 7000 Water Block Reduces Temps by 25 Degrees

German overclocker Der8auer is creating a new Ryzen 7000 direct die water block called the AM5 Mycro Direct Die cooler, that achieves significantly better thermal performance compared to standard AIO liquid coolers. In testing, the block was able to drop an overclocked Ryzen 9 7900X, one of the best CPUs, from 90C (on a stock 280mm AIO) all the way down to just 65C. The block will be coming soon and cost 100 Euros for the non-RGB and around 130 to 140 Euros for the RGB version.

The block is a direct-die solution that requires the removal of Ryzen's IHS (integrated heat spreader) to function. The benefit is that the block can make direct contact with the two or three chiplets utilized on Ryzen 7000 CPUs for maximum thermal efficiency. The Mycro Direct Die block works in conjunction with another Der8auer product known as a high-performance heat spreader that replaces the mounting mechanism on the AM5 socket and provides the direct-die functionality of the block at the same time. (Essentially the block and heat spreader are sold together, with the block being installed on top of the heat spreader.)

(Image credit: YouTube - Der8auer)

The heat spreader is manufactured with mirror-like diamond-milled precision surfacing that reportedly provides an excellent surface area for the CPU and is designed in a way that is insusceptible to any bending that might occur from high mounting pressure. The block itself is made out of acrylic, with diffused RGB lighting (on the RGB model).

Der8auer demonstrated the thermal characteristics of his Mycro Direct Die block with a Ryzen 9 7900X overclocked to 5GHz (at a core voltage of 1.3v). He tested several different configurations, which included testing with the high-performance heat spreader separately with a standard all-in-one liquid cooler.

(Image credit: YouTube - Der8auer)

Stock cooling with an unnamed 280mm AIO resulted in a temperature of 90C, the same AIO paired with Der8auer's AM5 high-performance heat spreader dropped temps substantially to the high-70s. The same solution plus an offset bracket dropped the temps even further to the low 70s. But the best solution was his new Mycro Direct-die solution, which saw the CPU max out at less than 65C.

The result is an impressive 25-degree reduction in CPU temperatures. This should provide Ryzen 7000 CPUs will plenty of temperature headroom to spare for overclocking purposes. It can also be beneficial at stock frequencies where Ryzen 7000's Precision Boost algorithm can increase clock speeds further compared to what it is capable of at 90C.