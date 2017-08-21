Trending

'Destiny 2' Gets The HDR Treatment, SLI Support, And A New GeForce Bundle

At Gamescom 2017, Nvidia announced a collaboration with Bungie and Activision to add high dynamic range lighting (HDR) and SLI multi-GPU support to the PC version of Destiny 2.

The addition of HDR means that your graphics card can provide a higher level of contrast between light and dark images on the screen, in turn creating a much more realistic image. Even though Nvidia has claimed a single GeForce GTX 1080 Ti is capable of running Destiny 2 at a solid 60 FPS at 4k, gamers with multi-GPU setups will certainly appreciate the addition of SLI support for even greater performance. 

Nvidia has also announced that for a limited time, gamers purchasing a qualifying Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti or 1080 GPU, or desktops and laptop PCs equipped with the aforementioned GPUs, will receive a free copy of Destiny 2. This offer runs from August 21-September 5. This bundle includes special in-game items, including the Coldhart Exotic Rifle, Kill Tracker Ghost, and the Salute emote.

Finally, Nvidia will be giving away codes for 24 hour Early Access to the Destiny 2 PC Beta to members of the GeForce Experience community. No purchase is required.  

  • wifiburger 21 August 2017 22:43
    what a scam ! i just got my 1080ti fw3 last week. Amazon.ca still has the original free destiny that they refuse to honor ! Then newegg.ca also has their destiny promo that they refuse to honor ! like wtf but hey i got a free usb lighting cable with my nvidia card... just trying to figure out what to do with that garbage connector lol
    Reply
  • Logos 21 August 2017 23:51
    return it ...and re-purchase
    Reply
  • wifiburger 22 August 2017 00:00
    i think this promo is stupid, considering you only get the base game that will get nerfed in 4 month requiring you to buy two expansions @ 40$! nvidia should just give the destiny code to 1080 or ti owners !

    not returning my card for 60$ lol
    Reply
  • 10tacle 22 August 2017 15:49
    The SLI support is cool, but I'll wait until I see actual SLI benchmarks for scaling. Not that I care having dumped my SLI 970s for a 1080Ti, but more for curiosity sake. I threw in the towel and succumbed to the fact that both game developers and Nvidia are slowly going away from multi-GPU support.

    And I'm still perturbed that Bungie has locked down overlay apps like Afterburner for hardware performance monitoring while in-game. Then there's this gripe too:

    "Finally, Nvidia will be giving away codes for 24 hour Early Access to the Destiny 2 PC Beta to members of the GeForce Experience community."

    Yeah too bad Bungie also locked down using GFE as an in-game recording device.
    Reply
  • bochica 22 August 2017 18:27
    I got mine from Newegg during the first promotion, and had no problem obtaining my copy. I just followed the instructions that EVGA/Nvidia provided.
    Reply
  • kijosmith 22 August 2017 18:48
    For the price you will pay for the card, you should get the game, all season pass, free steak dinner for two at your fav restaurant, a orca cooler full of iced down cold beer or your fav drink and a lot more...
    Reply
  • ragontx 03 September 2017 20:01
    Xbox x will have cool graphics and more community to play at anytime than pc version and with the cmax+ you'll be able to play with k+m on it. Why spend more ? And I play on both pc and xb1 ... on my monitor.
    Reply