Digital Storm Puts Intel Core i7-6950X And GTX 1080 Into Aura AIO

On the heels of Intel’s Broadwell-E launch, Digital Storm announced it would be offering the flagship i7-6950X in its all-in-one (AIO) gaming PC, the Aura. In addition to the powerful CPU option, the Aura can also feature up to an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card.

The Aura is a 34-inch AIO system that supports mini-ITX motherboards, including X99 platforms (specifically, ASRock’s X99E-ITX/ac). A simple BIOS update provides the aging motherboard with renewed relevance, offering Broadwell-E compatibility. Digital Storm specializes in custom gaming PCs with premium components, so while putting a 10-core i7-6950X alongside a GTX 1080 in the Aura may seem over the top, it probably shouldn't come as a big surprise.

The Aura sports other premium features, including a curved 34-inch WQHD (3440 x 1440) 60 Hz display, support for up to 32 GB of DDR4 memory and CPU liquid cooling. The rear of the chassis grants easy access to the components, allowing users to upgrade on their own and giving the device a degree of longevity. The Aura supports one M.2 SSD (up to a 512 GB Samsung 950 Pro) and two 2.5-inch drive bays (with up to a 2 TB Samsung 850 Pro or EVO SSD, or 1 TB HDD).

Digital Storm’s Aura 34-inch AIO gaming PC is available now at the company’s website, with Z170 variants starting at $1,999. There’s no word yet on the entry-level pricing for the X99 platform, or what the beastly Core i7-6950X will add to the cost.

