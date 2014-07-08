Dirac's Tesla Cube is Most Powerful SFX PSU at 650 W

Dirac, a Japanese manufacturer, has announced its new Tesla Cube series of power supplies. These units are SFX size power supplies, though they are a little larger than most SFX PSUs are. There is a good reason for the units being a little bigger than normal: Dirac now holds the crown for the highest wattage SFX PSU at 650 W. The unit will also come in a 550 W variant.

This power supply carries an 80 Plus Gold certificate and is cooled by a 95 mm fan. No details were given about the fan profile, so we’ll assume that the fan is always spinning. 12 V power is provided through a single 12 V rail. Cable connectivity is fully modular.

Unfortunately there is one big caveat, which is perhaps big enough to make this unit completely irrelevant: the size. The size of this PSU is a little larger than the standard SFX specifications, where it is 20 mm longer than the standard 100 mm. The problem is that most cases that only support SFX PSUs have very limited space for larger PSUs, and as a result this PSU probably won’t fit in most of these enclosures.

No word on pricing or availability yet, but we expect that the Dirac Tesla Cube won’t be coming to the US market anyways. Dirac is mostly active in Japan and surrounding markets, where the unit will be available as of July 17th.

