Trending

Dirac's Tesla Cube is Most Powerful SFX PSU at 650 W

By Components 

Dirac, a Japanese manufacturer, has announced its new Tesla Cube series of power supplies. These units are SFX size power supplies, though they are a little larger than most SFX PSUs are. There is a good reason for the units being a little bigger than normal: Dirac now holds the crown for the highest wattage SFX PSU at 650 W. The unit will also come in a 550 W variant.

This power supply carries an 80 Plus Gold certificate and is cooled by a 95 mm fan. No details were given about the fan profile, so we’ll assume that the fan is always spinning. 12 V power is provided through a single 12 V rail. Cable connectivity is fully modular.

Unfortunately there is one big caveat, which is perhaps big enough to make this unit completely irrelevant: the size. The size of this PSU is a little larger than the standard SFX specifications, where it is 20 mm longer than the standard 100 mm. The problem is that most cases that only support SFX PSUs have very limited space for larger PSUs, and as a result this PSU probably won’t fit in most of these enclosures.

No word on pricing or availability yet, but we expect that the Dirac Tesla Cube won’t be coming to the US market anyways. Dirac is mostly active in Japan and surrounding markets, where the unit will be available as of July 17th.

Follow Niels Broekhuijsen @NBroekhuijsen. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Au_equus 08 July 2014 16:17
    call it sfx+!
    The silverstone 600W sfx psu keeps the length at 100mm ;p.
    http://www.silverstonetek.com/product.php?pid=524&area=en
    Reply
  • Bondfc11 08 July 2014 17:35
    So they "cheated" to get a sort of award for most powerful PSU in a form factor the cube wont really fit in in most cases. So the point of this article was what again? To tease about a more powerful SFX PSU that doesn't actually meet the SFX standard? Thanks!
    Reply
  • MANOFKRYPTONAK 08 July 2014 17:37
    I can't wait to read the reviews on this, come on jonnyguru! Do you think a Japanese PSU will use Japanese capacitors? LOL!
    Reply
  • DarkSable 08 July 2014 18:38
    Dang, I just built a custom case based around a standard-ish Seasonic X-650. Ah well, at least mine will provide much cleaner power.
    Reply
  • iceclock 08 July 2014 18:39
    interesting

    Reply
  • Haravikk 08 July 2014 18:56
    Might still be a good option for cases that claim to fit ATX but are really intended for the SFX form factor, like a few of the small form factor cases out there, since those will fit a shortish ATX supply, but will more easily fit an SFX one.
    Reply
  • universal remonster 09 July 2014 01:44
    actually it seems the width is what is out of spec and not the length. from their website:

    Product dimensions / weight (W) 125mm-(D) 120mm-(H) 63.5mm / 970g

    SFX specs are (W) 100mm x (D) 125mm x (H) 63.5 mm

    These SFX specs are listed on a Toms Hardware page:
    http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/power-supply-specifications-atx-reference,3061-4.html
    Reply