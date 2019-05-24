ECS Launches Mini-PC Packing AMD (Update)
Update, May 24, 2019 1:00pm PT: ECS has re-announced the Liva SF110-A320 for Computex 2019, and provided a new specifications table, which we've added below.
Original article, April 22, 2019 10:00am PT:
Elitegroup Computer Systems, better known as ECS, on Friday announced the new Liva SF110-A320 mini-PC with your choice of a 35W AMD Ryzen APU.
Credit: ECS
Measuring 205 x 176 x 33mm, the ECS SF110-A320 is a 1-liter mini-PC roughly the size of a book. As the model number implies, the SF110-A320 features an AM4 motherboard based around the A320 chipset. According to the listing, it supports Ryzen 3 and Ryzen 5 APUs as long as they conform to the 35W envelope.
However, the quad-core Ryzen 5 2400GE and Ryzen 3 2200GE chips, as well as the latest dual-core Athlon 200GE and Athlon 220GE and 240GE CPUs meet the TDP (thermal design power) limit. While the listing only mentions Ryzen chips, it's possible the mini-PC may support these Athlon parts as well. See the relevant specs below:
|Cores /
Threads
|Base /
Boost Clock Speed (GHz)
|L3 Cache
(MB)
|PCIe 3.0
|Unlocked Multiplier
|DRAM
|Graphics
|Compute Units
|Streaming Processors
|iGPU Base Clock
|TDP
|Ryzen 5 2400GE
|4 / 8
|3.2 / 3.8
|4
|8
|Yes
|Dual DDR4-2933
|Radeon RX Vega 11
|11
|704
|1250 MHz
|35W
|Ryzen 3 2200GE
|4 / 8
|3.2 / 3.6
|4
|8
|Yes
|Dual DDR4-2933
|Radeon Vega 8
|8
|512
|1100 MHz
|35W
|Athlon 240GE
|2 / 4
|3.5 / -
|4
|8
|No
|Dual DDR4-2666
|Radeon Vega 3
|3
|192
|1000 MHz
|35W
|Athlon 220GE
|2 / 4
|3.4 / -
|4
|8
|No
|Dual DDR4-2666
|Radeon Vega 3
|3
|192
|1000 MHz
|35W
|Athlon 200GE
|2 / 4
|3.2 / -
|4
|8
|No
|Dual DDR4-2666
|Radeon Vega 3
|3
|192
|1000 MHz
|35W
Credit: ECS
The ECS SF110-A320 features two DDR4 SO-DIMM memory slots that support a maximum capacity of 32GB and memory speeds of 2,666MHz and greater. However, there are only two storage options on this mini-PC. The M.2-2280 port can house M.2 SSDs up to 80mm, although ECS didn't specify whether it supports only SATA-based or PCIe-based M.2 SSDs or both. There's also a 2.5-inch hard drive bay in case you want to slap an old-school platter drive into the SF110-A320.
Credit: ECS
The ECS SF110-A320 has a total of six USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports and one USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C port. The little guy has three display outputs: a D-Sub port, HDMI port and DisplayPort output. Internet connectivity comes in the form of a Gigabit Ethernet port and WiFi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.2 wireless connectivity. ECS also gives customers the option to add a RS-232 port or an additional DisplayPort output. The SF110-A320 carries a tiny 90W power supply that feeds of a DC 19V / 4.74A power adapter. It also supports a VESA mount. Credit: ECS
ECS had not yet revealed availability or pricing for the SF110-A320 by the time of publication.