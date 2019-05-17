EK Launches New Monoblock for Asus ROG Strix Z390-I

EK today released its EK-Momentum ROG Strix Z390I D-RGB - Plexi monoblock for the Asus motherboard in its product title. Like most monoblocks, the one-piece waterblock base is designed to cool both the CPU (any model supported by the motherboard) and its voltage regulator, eliminating the need to have a fan blowing directly over the board. That last part is critical in high-end Mini-ITX PC builds, since the voltage regulator sinks tend to be too small to work effectively without a fan.

The nickel-plated copper water block is designed for minimum flow restriction, enabling effective operation with lower-flow and/or lower-pressure pumps. The acrylic top is sealed via an embedded O-Ring in the base, and factory-installed nickel-plated brass standoffs on the underside allow simplified installation from behind the motherboard.

The monoblock is currently available for $155 / €142 at EK's web store.