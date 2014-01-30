EKWB De-Lids an AMD Processor for Better Cooling

We've long heard of folks de-lidding Intel Ivy Bridge and Haswell processors, but we have not heard of de-lidding AMD processors; that is, up until now.
EKWB claims that it is the first to support cooling of de-lidded AMD A-series CPUs. The de-lidding is only supported with the Llano, Richland, Trinity, and Kaveri APUs. Any socket AM3+ CPUs do not support de-lidding, plainly because the CPU dies are soldered to the IHS.
The product from EKWB that makes this possible is the EK-Supremacy PreciseMount Add-on Naken APU. This is a rather long name for what is essentially a different screw set that allows EKWB's water blocks to be mounted lower, actually reaching the CPU die while providing sufficient pressure.
Note that if you de-lid your processor, your warranty is void; if you fail in the process, only you can be held accountable for any damage done.
EKWB has listed the screw set on its webshop with a price tag of $5.48.
I don't think anyone would go to the expense to custom liquid cool an apu.
But i'm sure someone has done it so feel free to prove me wrong.
In my experience 100w TDP and lower are also not soldered and can be delidded, but I do believe that several 95w TDP Phenoms and FX CPUs are soldered.
And lastly, AMD has used the exact same mounting method since AM2, so anything that supports de-lidded FM2 will work on delidded AM2/AM3 as well.
For reference, I use a Cooler Master X6 Elite on a delidded G2 Brisbane 4800+.
The uncovered chips received broken corners quite often because of heatsinks that were installed unevenly. The heatspreader was more a way of protection for the silicon of the chip rather than more evenly spreading the heat. A decent heatsink could spread the heat as well if not better.
The IHS eliminates or significantly reduces two of the most common failure modes in retail CPUs.
kind of if you are on a budget, the gpus on board are better for decent gaming compared to intels offerings if you dont have a dedicated gpu.