EKWB De-Lids an AMD Processor for Better Cooling

We've long heard of folks de-lidding Intel Ivy Bridge and Haswell processors, but we have not heard of de-lidding AMD processors; that is, up until now.

EKWB claims that it is the first to support cooling of de-lidded AMD A-series CPUs. The de-lidding is only supported with the Llano, Richland, Trinity, and Kaveri APUs. Any socket AM3+ CPUs do not support de-lidding, plainly because the CPU dies are soldered to the IHS.

The product from EKWB that makes this possible is the EK-Supremacy PreciseMount Add-on Naken APU. This is a rather long name for what is essentially a different screw set that allows EKWB's water blocks to be mounted lower, actually reaching the CPU die while providing sufficient pressure.

Note that if you de-lid your processor, your warranty is void; if you fail in the process, only you can be held accountable for any damage done.

EKWB has listed the screw set on its webshop with a price tag of $5.48.