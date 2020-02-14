EKWB Offers Addressable RGB, Damper Color Options With New EK-Vardar X3M Fans

EKWB is known for its water cooling products, and part of that gear is the fans needed to dissipate the heat generated in the radiators. Today it introduced the EK-Vardar X3M units, which are built for high static pressure.
They come in four variants, including black and white damper options, as well as D-RGB or RGB-free versions. Beyond that, all models are identical and are (for now, at least) only coming out as an X3M 120ER model with a 120mm size.
They spin at speeds between 500 and 2,200 RPM, meaning they can run quietly during lighter workloads or speed up significantly for when your system needs a lot of cooling power. You might never need them to run at 2,200 RPM, but that just means you have headroom in your cooling system, and that's never a bad thing. Noise levels are quoted to be up to 34.2dBA, with static pressure at 2.75mm of water and a maximum airflow of 114 cubic meters per hour or 67 CFM.
The RGB-enabled models have nine RGB LEDs in the motor hub that are individually addressable through an A-RGB header on your motherboard. The fans are compatible with the RGB ecosystems of all major motherboard manufacturers.
If you're not into the standard included dampers at the corners, you can swap them out with different colored ones available from EKWB.
The RGB enabled EK-Vardar X3M 120ER fans with white blades cost $27.99, and the black-blade, non-RGB versions cost $23.99. They are available immediately from EKWB.