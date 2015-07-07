EKWB Lists EK-FC R9 Fury X Water Blocks

If you want to water cool the already water-cooled AMD Radeon R9 Fury X, EKWB has your back. Last month EKWB showed us a validation sample of the block, and it has now finished the designs and has them all listed in its online shop, in all the usual flavors, including backplates.

The EK-FC R9 Fury X follows the typical recipe for a full-cover water block from EKWB, but with a couple of changes. Due to the way the R9 Fury X is designed, the water block is shorter, and the memory cooling is integrated with the GPU part of the cold plate. Of course, it does still have the high-flow design with the microchannel structure over the GPU area, and it cools the VRM circuitry, like all other blocks from EKWB.

The four flavors that EKWB built are fairly straightforward. There are two block types – plain copper, and copper plated with nickel to protect against corrosion. The two tops are acrylic and acetal, with acetal being the sleek black version.

Included with the blocks is a mounting mechanism, thermal pads to make contact with the VRMs, and 1 gram of EK-TIM Ectotherm thermal grease. The single-slot expansion slot cover (pictured) is not included, but if you're feeling daring, you can cut apart the one included with the card from the factory to make it a true single-slot behemoth.

EKWB also built five different backplates. These will come in black, blue, red, gold and nickel.

The plain copper blocks cost $113.99, while the nickel plating adds a premium, bringing the price up to $125.49. There is no distinction in pricing between the acrylic and acetal tops. The pricing for the backplates ranges from $34.99 for the plain black version to $43.99 for the premium nickel version. You can order the blocks from EKWB's online webshop.

Follow Niels Broekhuijsen @NBroekhuijsen. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.