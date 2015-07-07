Trending

EKWB Lists EK-FC R9 Fury X Water Blocks

EKWB's EK-FC R9 Fury X is a water block for the AMD Radeon R9 Fury X.

If you want to water cool the already water-cooled AMD Radeon R9 Fury X, EKWB has your back. Last month EKWB showed us a validation sample of the block, and it has now finished the designs and has them all listed in its online shop, in all the usual flavors, including backplates.

The EK-FC R9 Fury X follows the typical recipe for a full-cover water block from EKWB, but with a couple of changes. Due to the way the R9 Fury X is designed, the water block is shorter, and the memory cooling is integrated with the GPU part of the cold plate. Of course, it does still have the high-flow design with the microchannel structure over the GPU area, and it cools the VRM circuitry, like all other blocks from EKWB.

The four flavors that EKWB built are fairly straightforward. There are two block types – plain copper, and copper plated with nickel to protect against corrosion. The two tops are acrylic and acetal, with acetal being the sleek black version.

Included with the blocks is a mounting mechanism, thermal pads to make contact with the VRMs, and 1 gram of EK-TIM Ectotherm thermal grease. The single-slot expansion slot cover (pictured) is not included, but if you're feeling daring, you can cut apart the one included with the card from the factory to make it a true single-slot behemoth.

EKWB also built five different backplates. These will come in black, blue, red, gold and nickel.

The plain copper blocks cost $113.99, while the nickel plating adds a premium, bringing the price up to $125.49. There is no distinction in pricing between the acrylic and acetal tops. The pricing for the backplates ranges from $34.99 for the plain black version to $43.99 for the premium nickel version. You can order the blocks from EKWB's online webshop.

  • chicofehr 07 July 2015 15:12
    Single slot!!!!!
  • BulkZerker 07 July 2015 15:17
    I'd love to see the PCB temps for this using a small radiator in a open loop
  • tom10167 07 July 2015 16:41
    I'm not trying to be a jerk but... who will buy this?
  • eklipz330 07 July 2015 17:03
    I'm not trying to be a jerk but... who will buy this?

    are you kidding me? pc gaming is DRIVEN by enthusiasts. just the idea of putting a watercooler on this video card was created by a market that has been doing it already for years.

    a custom watercooling loop will probably do a bit better than the one that's supplied, and when overclocking is a factor, you'll see plenty of people buying these.
  • Frozen Fractal 07 July 2015 18:15
    I'm not trying to be a jerk but... who will buy this?
    Anyone who would own a Fury X and has enthusiasm for custom liquid loop :)
  • BulkZerker 07 July 2015 19:21
    "Who would buy this". Anyone who already has a water cooling setup.
    Anyone who has a noisy stock closed loop setup.
  • AnimeMania 07 July 2015 21:14
    I think this is aimed at anyone who already has a non-all-in-one water cooled system, people wanting more than one graphic card (hard to find space for multiple fans), people who want shorter cards since the hoses don't stick out the back, and people who want thinner cards.
  • Mike Coberly 08 July 2015 07:03
    I'm not trying to be a jerk but... who will buy this?
    A person (such as myself) that already has $500+ dollars worth of watercooling equipment sitting on their desk. My 420mm radiator will do a fine job keeping this and my 5820K cool.
