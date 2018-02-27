EKWB Releases ASRock Threadripper Monoblocks With Revised Cold Plate

EK Water Blocks revealed the EK-FB ASRock X399 RGB Monoblock, which is compatible with several motherboards from ASRock’s socket TR4 motherboards, including the ASRock X399 Taichi, X399M Taichi, and Fatal1ty X399 Professional Gaming.

In mid-February, EKWB apologized for the poor cooling performance of its original Threadripper monoblocks and water blocks. The company revised its cold plate design to provide full coverage of the Threadripper’s massive IHS. The new EK-FB ASRock X399 RGB Monoblock is the second monoblock to feature the redesigned cold plate--last week, EKWB released a monoblock for Gigabyte’s Threadripper motherboard lineup.

Like all EKWB monoblocks, the EK-FB ASRock X399 RGB Monoblock makes direct contact with the VRMs in addition to the CPU heat spreader to provide better cooling for the voltage regulators while overclocking. Some of the VRM modules on ASRock’s motherboards are out of reach from the monoblock, so EKWB also provides a passive cooler to keep the stragglers cool.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Just like most of EKWB’s recent water blocks, the EK-FB ASRock X399 RGB Monoblock features a clear acrylic top over a nickel-plated electrolytic copper base. The block also features an RGB strip with a standard 4-pin connector compatible with ASRock’s RGB lighting system.

The EK-FB ASRock X399 RGB Monoblock is available now for $139 from the EK Webshop and the company’s global reseller partners.