'The Engineers' Of 'Elite Dangerous Horizons' Arrive On May 26, 'Horizons' Coming To Xbox One June 3 (Updated)

UPdate, 5/27/2016, 9:12am PDT: "The Engineers" update is now available. In addition, Frontier Developments released a trailer to promote the new update.

After a short delay, the next wave of content for Elite Dangerous: Horizons is coming out at the end of the month. Unlike the “Planetary Landings” expansion, which allowed players to land on planets (obviously), “The Engineers” offers a variety of customization options for your interstellar spacecraft.

As the name suggests, you’ll meet these Engineers throughout the galaxy on the planets' surfaces. Each Engineer carries their own unique weapons and modules for a spacecraft, but it seems that you’ll have to do something for them if you want to get your hands on these special items.

Name Elite Dangerous: Horizons Type Space Developer Frontier Developments Publisher Frontier Developments Release Date December 16, 2015 (PC)June 3, 2016 (Xbox One) Platforms PC, Xbox One Where To Buy Frontier StoreSteam

Even if you don’t get “The Engineers,” you’ll still benefit from a free update from the developers. In addition to tweaks and minor add-on content, it includes a new mission, and more importantly, collectable loot. Xbox One players will also get the ability to set up private groups and customizable controls.

On top of the free update, those playing on the Xbox One will finally get to play season two of the game (aka Horizons) on June 3.



Initially, the new expansion was supposed to debut this spring. However, Frontier Developments decided to delay the launch in order to improve the overall quality of the content that comes with “The Engineers.”

After “The Engineers,” the studio has more content coming for the game’s second season, such as the addition of multi-crew ships, the ability to customize your pilot’s avatar, and the introduction of ships with small fighter spacecraft.

