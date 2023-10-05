Enermax Unveils AIO Liquid Cooling Lineup With a VRM Cooling Fan

Enermax has announced a new lineup of LiqMaxFlo AIO coolers that come with a brand new pump design and an additional cooling fan dedicated to cooling motherboard power delivery components. The new lineup is available in standard and SR variants, featuring 120mm, 240mm, 360mm, and 420mm radiator options. As well as 27mm and 38mm thick radiator options.



The VRM fan is one of the newest changes added to Enermax's new LiqMaxFlo series. The fan measures 60mm in diameter and is placed directly on top of the pump housing, pushing air across all four sides of the CPU area and into the VRMs that typically surround the CPU socket. It should also provide a bit of airflow to the memory area of the motherboard.



The fan aims to improve the thermals of the motherboard components, particularly the power delivery system that can run hot on motherboards that don't have adequate VRM heatsinks that work well in stagnating air. The fan could also help cool off the memory section of the board, which may improve memory overclocking headroom in some cases.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Enermax)

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Enermax)

The new Enermax cooler series also comes with an improved coolant flow rate and higher pump pressure, compared to previous Enermax cooler designs. The pump comes with Enermax's patented shunt-channel technology, an enlarged coolant inlet, and an optimized flow design that improves pump pressure by 30% and improves coolant flow rates by 20%. Enermax says its improved design can reduce CPU thermals by 8C when operating under a 250W CPU load.



Enermax is offering the LiqMaxFlo in two flavors, a vanilla model and an entry-level SR variant. The vanilla variants will come with RGB illuminated fans on the radiator as well as a thicker 38mm radiator, while the SR variants will come with a standard-sized 27mm thick radiator, and non-RGB fans. (The VRM fan on the pump still appears to have ARGB lighting.) The premium models will come in 240mm, 360mm, and 420mm radiator sizes, while the entry-level SR models will come in 120mm, 240mm, and 360mm sizes.



Enermax reports that its new LiqMaxFlo coolers are available right now at its online USA store and selected retailers.