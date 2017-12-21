Enermax Introduces New Fans With 4-Ring RGB Visual Effects

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

How do you improve on case fans with built-in RGB lighting? According to Enermax, adding multiple rings of RGB lighting to its fans was the solution, which is why it's announced a new line of T.B. fans with 4-ring RGB visual effects.

These new fans feature patented Twister Bearing technology that helps keeps bearing noise to a minimum. These fans boast an impressive MTBF rating of 160,000 hours. The addition of shockproof rubber pads reduces vibration during operation, and the detachable fan blades are supposed make cleaning a breeze. (Get it?)

The RGB lighting can be controlled in two ways. First, these fans are compatible with MSI’s Mystic Light Sync, Asus Aura Sync, ASRock RGB, and Gigabyte RGB Fusion. Secondly, if your motherboard does not support RGB functionality, the included RGB control box is capable of controlling lighting effects for up to eight RGB fans and two RGB LED devices on its own. The uniquely designed halo arc-shaped fan frame allows maximum visibility of the four rings of RGB lighting.

These fans will be available in 3 packs and 6 packs with a MSRP of $60 and $90 respectively. Availability is listed as “soon.”