Enermax Reveals The Revolution DUO Power Supplies

We haven’t seen a dual-fan PSU in quite some time, but that changed today thanks to Enermax. The fresh Revolution DUO series consists of three members which utilize the DUOFlow design with capacities ranging from 500 W to 700 W.

All Revolution DUO units are equipped with two small twister-bearing fans that feature a very long lifetime, at least according to the official specs. The intake fan has a 100 mm diameter while the exhaust fan is 80 mm. Enermax claims the fans, in spite of their small dimensions, offer enhanced cooling performance compared to single fan PSUs. This leads to lower PSU’s internal temperatures and also offers the highly desired silent operation, since even at lower fan speeds the airflow is enough to handle the PSU’s thermal load.

In addition to the DUOFlow feature, the Revolution DUO units also take advantage of FMA technology, which boosts cooling when needed. FMA (Fan-speed Manual Adjustment), as you can figure out, allows users to manually tune the speed of both fans according to their demands. By default, the pair of twister-bearing fans are thermally and load controlled, however they will never spin at full speed (at least according to Enermax’s claims). You will only be able to increase the speed of both fans to the maximum by activating the FMA function, which provides the best available cooling (which leads, of course, to increased noise). In other words, FMA is something similar to the turbo fan switches that some PSUs used a long time ago.

All Revolution DUO units are 80 PLUS Gold certified, meet the ErP Lot 6 2013 directive and are protected by OVP, UVP, OPP, OCP (only for the minor rails: 3.3V, 5V and 5VSB), SCP and SIP.

Line REVOLUTION DUO Models ERD500AWL-F, ERD600AWL-F, ERD700AWL-F Max. DC Output (W) 500, 600, 700 PFC Active PFC Efficiency 80 Plus Gold Modular No Intel Haswell Ready Yes Operating temperature 0~30 °C (for full rated output) Protections Over Voltage Protection Under Voltage Protection Over Current Protection Short Circuit Protection Over Power Protection Over Temperature Protection Surge Inrush Protection Cooling Intake: 100 mm Twister Bearing Fan Exhaust: 80 mm Twister Bearing Fan Manual Fan Speed Control Yes (Selectable) Number of Connectors ERD500AWL-F, ERD600AWL-FEPS: 1PCIe: 2SATA: 6Peripheral: 4FDD: 1 ERD700AWL-FEPS: 1PCIe: 4SATA: 8Peripheral: 4FDD: 1 Dimensions 150 mm (W) x 87 mm (H) x 140 mm (D) Compliance ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 Warranty 3 years

The max temperature for full load delivery is quite low at only 30 °C. The ATX spec recommends at least 50 °C for full power delivery, with only mainstream PSUs being in the 25 °C - 30 °C range. In addition, the 500 W and 600 W models are equipped with a couple of PCIe connectors, with the strongest member of the line featuring four PCIe connectors but only a single EPS one. Finally, all units are compatible with the latest ATX spec (v2.4) since they use DC-DC converters for the generation of the minor rails, so they can deliver minimal load (0.1 A) on the +12V rail with the minor rails delivering full load at the same time.

ERD500AWL-F

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 20 20 41.5 2.5 0.3 Watts 100 498 12.5 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 500

ERD600AWL-F

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 20 20 50 2.5 0.3 Watts 100 600 12.5 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 600

ERD700AWL-F