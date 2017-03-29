Eurocom Unlocks BIOS In Tornado F5 Gaming Laptop For Overclocking

Eurocom announced that it has updated its Tornado F5 desktop-replacement gaming laptop with a new optional BIOS that unlocks overclocking capabilities in the mobile powerhouse.

Similar to many other high-end laptop vendors, Eurocom rebrands gaming notebooks manufactured by Clevo. These shells are usually given the reseller’s personal touch with their choice of CPU, storage, and memory (and, of course, a logo). However, many of those vendors keep the stock BIOS, which is incapable of overclocking, even with K-series (unlocked) CPUs. This creates a problem for consumers purchasing a high-powered desktop-replacement laptop with the expressed interest of overclocking, and the discrepancy is somewhat misleading (what do you mean I can’t overclock my K-series CPU?).

Eurocom is now offering an unlocked BIOS for the Z170 chipset in its 15.6” Tornado F5 so that users can claim the full potential of unlocked Intel 7th generation (Kaby Lake) processors, including the Intel Core i5-7600K and i7-7700K. Similarly, you can also configure the F5 with older 6th generation (Skylake) CPUs. The Tornado F5 also features up to 64GB (4 x 16GB) of DDR4 memory (with speeds up to 3,200MHz), and it can accommodate up to three storage drives (two M.2 SSDs and one 2.5” drive).



It also supports up to an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card, and you can choose between a 1920 x 1080 (in 60Hz or 120Hz) or 3840 x 2160 display (both featuring Nvidia G-Sync).

You can customize your own Tornado F5 gaming laptop at Eurcom’s website, with configurations starting at $1,450. The unlocked BIOS is optional, and it will be offered for free until the middle of April. After the deal expires, the unlocked BIOS will cost a cool $100.