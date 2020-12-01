Eve V 2020 Specs Fully Detailed, Starting at $1,399 and Shipping in Q3 2021

Throughout 2020, Eve Devices has been teasing i ts second Eve V, a crowdsourced 2-in-1 designed, at least in part, by committee. Now we know the price and specs, but it's not shipping until Q3 of 2021.

CPU Intel Core i5-1135G7 or Intel Core i7-1165G7 Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics Memory 16GB or 32GB LPDDR4x-4266MHz Storage 512GB or 1TB NVMe SSD Display 13.4-inch, up to 4K UHD+, 16:!0 HDR, IGZO IPS Keyboard and Pen Included Networking Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, LTE Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro-SD card reader, Nano-SIM (on some models) Cameras 720p webcam, 5MP rear camera Operating System Windows 10 Pro

As we had learned earlier, Eve has gone with Intel's 11th Gen processors, though we're still waiting on RAM and storage options. Those will be paired with a 13.4-inch IGZO IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio with up to 500 nits brightness and HDR. Gorilla Glass Victus protects the panel, which works with a new V pen based on Wacom AES 2.0 technology with 4,096 degrees of pressure.

At launch, the Eve V will start at $1,399 with an Intel Core i5-1135G7, 16GB of RAM, 512GB and 512GB of storage. It will top out at $1,999 with a Core i7-1165G7, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, as well as LTE and GPS. In between are varying options (all with the Core i7) including different storage and RAM combinations as well as networking choices.

Pricing is a bit odd. You can reserve the new Eve V, starting today, for "a fully refundable down payment" of $300. When the tablet ships, the rest is paid. Eve says that the Eve V's price will increase as it gets closer to shipment. As a form of "early-bird" pricing, the first 500 units will have a special release price, and then the cost to potential buyers will increase as it gets closer to shipping in Q3 of 2021. That ship date is a bold bet, as there may be further advancements in processors by the time it hits.

That may be a tough pill for some to swallow. While there was hype in some circles for a crowdsourced Surface Pro competitor, with the launch of the original Eve V, Eve contracted out fulfillment to a third-party company, which left some customers in the lurch. Now, Eve Devices has brought that in-house, but we have yet to see how good a job it does at fulfilling orders and dealing with customer service inquiries. The company said it decided to "take more conservative shipping estimates and will aim to ship ahead of schedule."

Eve claims that this pricing strategy lets it avoid a cheap, lesser-specced entry model (like the ever present Dell XPS 13 with 4GB of RAM) and focus on manufacturing a device with better specs for a fair price.



One point of contention last time around was the kickstand. Eve wasn't specific, but said that the new tablet has "a wider range of kickstand adjustments." The company has also moved the speakers to be front-facing.



For security, both Windows Hello facial recognition via IR camera and a fingerprint reader will be included.



Interestingly, the new Eve V will ship exclusively with Windows 10 Pro, as community members pushed for its advanced features like BitLocker.