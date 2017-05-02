Trending

EVGA Chills Out With The GTX 1080 Ti SC2 Gaming Hybrid With iCX Technology

EVGA announced its GeForce GTX 1080 Ti SC2 Gaming Hybrid graphics card equipped with iCX Technology. Built on EVGA's flagship GeForce GTX 1080 Ti SC2 Gaming graphics card, the "hybrid" version of its iCX cooling solution combines all-in-one liquid cooling for your GPU with a low-noise blower fan that provides air cooling to the VRMs. As with the air-cooled version, this card has nine thermal sensors and MCUs embedded on the PCB.

Base clock rates for this Pascal GP102 GPU are 1,556 MHz on the core with a boost frequency of 1,670MHz and a memory clock speed of 11,016MHz--the same as EVGA's factory-overclocked GeForce GTX 1080 Ti SC2 Gaming graphics card.

Although this is not a "full cover" block, EVGA incorporated a dedicated memory plate that transfers heat directly from the memory to the water block for better cooling. The uniquely designed copper plate is attached to the base of the water block and fans out to make contact with the GDDR5X memory modules. From experience, we know the addition of liquid cooling to the GPU processor and memory should allow for even higher overclocking headroom. The built-in 120mm radiator / fan combo can be customized by adding or swapping fans.   

The company also added a unique safety feature in the form of an integrated safety fuse on the PCB that’s designed as an extra layer of protection for your high-dollar graphics card. The entire device consumes 250W of power, and the company recommends the use of a 600W PSU or higher.

EVGA informed us that the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti SC2 Gaming Hybrid with iCX Technology is available now at an MSRP of $810.

EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti SC2 Gaming Hybrid w/ iCX Technology
CUDA Cores3,584
Clock SpeedsBase Clock: 1,556MHzBoost Clock: 1,670MHz
Memory Size11,264MB GDDR5X
Memory Clock11,016MHz
Output3x DisplayPort  1.41x HDMI1x DL-DVI-D
Bus TypePCI-E 3.0
Dimensions266.7 x 111.15 x 35mm (LxWxH)
PowerRequirements600W or Greater PSU
Price$810
6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Jake Hall 02 May 2017 22:27
    Ah, finally...
  • CalifLove 03 May 2017 00:37
    Thinking about this card. I guess its worth the $~60 premium to buy it pre-made rather than to hack together a FE TI with an off the shelf CPU cooler and adapter... This looks better too.
  • JackNaylorPE 03 May 2017 14:08
    With the Seahawk providing a "real" full cover block, from EK no less, and the simple "plug-in" ability to use a "real" copper radiator and a "real" 1.0+ gpm via a Swiftech / or EK CPU AIO, I really don't see any reason or an advantage to consider these things.
  • caustin582 03 May 2017 19:07
    I wish they would drop the whole "hybrid" idea and just make an all-in-one liquid cooler that cools the entire card. Should be possible with a larger heatsink that has one or two extra fans on it.
  • Ross_30 04 May 2017 11:03
    Finally!
  • Fiqar_ 11 May 2017 15:00
    Ah finally! Buying this pre-made would make my day. The price tag of 60$ isn't bad at all for the off the shelf version. Hacking it myself would be a bit of a nightmare!
