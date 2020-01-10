EVGA Brings Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 KO to Battle AMD's Radeon RX 5600 XT

EVGA debuted its new Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 KO here at CES 2020 with an enticing $299 price point, but you can pick the card up right now with a $20 instant rebate.

The 2060 KO's TU106 silicon operates at the reference 1650 MHz boost clock, but its support for hardware-accelerated ray tracing and DLSS will be key differentiating features over the RX 5600 XT.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Even at recommended pricing, the 2060 KO comes at a lower price than the reference RTX 2060 models at launch, placing it right in the pricing sweet spot (within $20) to challenge AMD's soon-to-debut RX 5600 XT.

EVGA also has an overclocked RTX KO Ultra model that boosts up to 1755 MHz but lands at $319. This model also has a $20 instant rebate, at least for now. Both models come with 6GB of GDDR6 that communicates over a 192-bit bus.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Even though this is a lower-cost model, as you can see by the aluminum cooler, the design incorporates two fans and a full-length metal backplate that usually doesn't come with budget cards.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The board's other accommodations are also spartan: it comes with a single DisplayPort, HDMI, and DVI-D connection to help keep pricing in check. EVGA feeds the card with a single 8-pin connector near the top of the aluminum fin stack.

EVGA's Nvidia GeForce RTX KO cards are very competitively priced, but AMD's Radeon RX 5600 XT is still in the works, so aside from AMD's internal-benchmarks, we haven't put the cards to the test. If you're on the fence between picking up a value-centric RTX 2060 model or the RX 5600 XT, it's better to wait for reviews to land.