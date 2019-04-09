The EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti K|NGP|N is Finally Released

It has been a long time coming, but EVGA has finally released its over-engineered GeForce RTX 2080 Ti K|NGP|N graphics card for $1900 (~£1,454.32). However, you still need to be a member of EVGA's exclusive Associate Program to be eligible to purchase the graphics card.

(Image credit: EVGA)

EVGA designed the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti K|NGP|N with the help of renowned extreme overclockers Illya "TiN" Tsemenko and Vince "K|NGP|N" Lucido. Starting from the inside out, the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti K|NGP|N is produced on a 12-layer PCB that houses an over-the-top power delivery subsystem with a 16+3 arrangement. The GPU has 16 power phases at its disposal while the memory gets three power phases. The design features dual MP2888A controllers and MP86956 Smart PowerStages that are rated for 60 amperes.

To say that the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti K|NGP|N is designed for overclocking is an understatement. It comes with three different BIOS profiles with settings that are specific to normal usage, overclocking and extreme LN2 overclocking. The graphics card also comes with 12 onboard iCX temperature sensors that practically enables you to monitor every inch of the graphics card. There are a few small LEDs that should come in handy for self-diagnostics. And, of course, EVGA also incorporated the Probe-It header so you can monitor the graphics card's real-time voltage with a digital multimeter and the EVBot header if you're a fan of the brand's EVBot overclocking tool.

(Image credit: EVGA)

The EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti K|NGP|N features a dual-slot design and measures 290.83mm long. It sports a slick black metal shroud and black plate. A metal heatsink hides under the hood, and according to EVGA, the VRM section of the heatsink boasts a modular design so you can use aftermarket GPU coolers with the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti K|NGP|N. In terms of cooling, the graphics card relies on a single 100mm HBM fan for overall cooling.

The TU102 silicon is specifically cooled by a 240mm all-in-one liquid cooling solution using a direct-die copper cold plate. The liquid cooler employs a 30mm think radiator, Asetek Gen 6 pump, and two 120mm PWM cooling fans rated with an airflow of roughly 69.5 CFM each. There's also a 4-pin fan header at the rear of the graphics card.

(Image credit: EVGA)

The GeForce RTX 2080 Ti K|NGP|N's shroud has an integrated OLED display, which can show you the graphics card's real-time vitals, such as voltages, temperatures, operating clocks, power consumption or GPU utilization. Additionally, you can personalize the OLED display to show custom user messages. There's an optional OLED bracket in case you want to slap an EVGA Hydro Copper block on the graphics card.

The GeForce RTX 2080 Ti K|NGP|N has 4,352 CUDA cores and 11GB of GDDR6 memory operating at 1,750MHz (14,000MHz effective) across the 352-bit memory interface. However, EVGA assures us that the memory chips are from Samsung. The GeForce RTX 2080 Ti K|NGP|N flaunts a 1,770MHz boost clock. The graphics card has three 8-pin PCIe power connectors, which means it can supply itself with over 520W of power. Display connectors include two mini-DisplayPort outputs, one normal DisplayPort output, and one HDMI port. Lastly, there's the USB Type-C port for Nvidia VirtualLink.