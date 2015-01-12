Trending

EVGA (Sort Of) Announces A Graphics Card That Already Exists

Wait, did EVGA just announce a graphics card that it already announced in the past?

During CES, EVGA announced an interesting graphics card, the GTX 970 SSC ACX 2.0, which is interesting not because it's faster than an older model (it isn't), but because it already exists.

The card runs at a base frequency of 1190 MHz and will boost up to a tremendous 1342 MHz when the thermal headroom permits it to using Nvidia GPU Boost 2.0. The memory remains at the 7010 MHz reference frequency, which runs over a 256-bit memory interface and totals 4 GB of GDDR5.

EVGA has cooled the card with its ACX 2.0 cooler, which it calls one of the most efficient GPU coolers in the world. That's a bold claim, but older models have shown that the cooler is quite capable indeed.

The reason you'd buy a factory overclocked GPU is simple: You want to pull that extra ounce of performance out of your graphics card, but you don't want to deal with the hassle of figuring out which vendor covers overclocking in their warranties, or you want to make sure you have a sample with a better-binned GPU. Granted, a factory-overclocked graphics card isn't a guarantee that you'll be able to overclock it further than a non-factory overclocked model, but it does up your chances.

(Get to it Niels, you said this thing already exists.) Alright, here's the deal: The old model, which carried the SKU 04G-P4-2975-KR, had two DVI ports, a DisplayPort, and HDMI. This new SKU, 04G-P4-3975-KR, has a single dual-link DVI port, three DisplayPort interfaces, and an HDMI port. Beyond that, it’s got an added memory and MOSFET cooling plate and straight heatpipes for the cooler, a 0-dB fan mode below 60 C, and a 6-phase power design.

Considering these upgrades, it’s just a bit smoother an experience to use this card. The clock speeds might be the same as on the old model, but chances are it’ll boost a tiny bit more due to the improved cooler and VRM design. It will probably overclock beyond these levels a tad better too.

EVGA did not announce pricing or availability, but the card is available on NewEgg.com for $359.99.

Correction: This article was updated at 8:22 AM PST on January 13 to add details that I, the author, forgot to mention.

  • TechyInAZ 13 January 2015 00:07
    Wow, more DP outs is gona give them a ton more sales!! *sarcasm*

    Anyways, i'm glad they did that because the only reason why I would of gone with a gigabyte gtx 970 is because it has better display outs than the older gtx 970.

    Now I would choose a GTX 970 from evga!

    BTW... ACX cooler is great! I have a gtx 750 ti FTW and it stays at really low temps when clocked at 1346mhz (NVidia boost 2.0).

  • fkr 13 January 2015 00:24
    wow guys pretty terrible article. if you even go to evga site and check the specs you will see that this is going from a 4+2 to a 6+2 phase power not to mention the rest

    1.215v+ Voltage Boost
    dB Inverter (0db)
    Memory MOSFET Cooling Plate (14% cooler mem and 50% cooler mosfet)
    Optimized Power Target (+33%)
    Straight Heat Pipes - (6% cooler GPU)

    this is the same as the new ftw+ that is not released yet but the new ftw+ will have a backplate.

    evga card specs
    http://www.evga.com/articles/00892/EVGA-GeForce-GTX-970-SSC/#Home

    evga graphic
    https://twitter.com/EVGA_JacobF/status/547831253295460352/photo/1
  • fkr 13 January 2015 00:29
    by the way the old gtx970sc is no more and this has replaced it at the same price point. the new ftw+ will be aggressively priced also according to @evga_jacobF

    this is the card that evga should have came out with in the beginning as their rendition of the gtx970 is quite poor compared to the rest

    I own the gtx970sc and I am about to use the step-up program to get the new ssc model (already approved just have to send in my GPU and it only is costing me shipping). my card is great with no coil whine and a great overclocker getting up to 1550/8000. in the end I just want the upped power limit and voltage control as some games are playing havoc with this card and its low power target.
  • wishmaster12 13 January 2015 00:31
    What exactly is evga gonna do when little kids think they can over clock their cards to 2ghz
    and not blow off all the caps of the capasitors, ?give them an award card and give them their money back?
  • fkr 13 January 2015 00:38
    I would think pricing is available since it is on the evga site at $349.99

    http://www.evga.com/Products/Product.aspx?pn=04G-P4-3975-KR

    the product is no longer available for sale (out of stock) but it has been posted there for about a week

  • clonazepam 13 January 2015 01:03
    They put EVGA's Precision X software up on Steam. People are playing with it like its a game /shudder
  • Platinum Era 13 January 2015 03:45
    Common Niels, this was not a good article. To keep it short, the SSC replaces the SC card. The SSC has better power delivery, the ACX cooler has been improved, better rear I/O and I think a backplate ( don't quote me on the plate). Jayztwocents has a vid on it. Full overview:http://m.hexus.net/tech/news/graphics/78613-evga-launching-new-improved-geforce-gtx-970-ssc-card/
    Reply
  • TechyInAZ 13 January 2015 04:03
    15042658 said:
    They put EVGA's Precision X software up on Steam. People are playing with it like its a game /shudder

    Huh, just downloaded it on steam and I know what you mean.

    But hey, if people want to mess with their GPUs and risk killing them then that's their responsibility.
  • ykki 13 January 2015 05:42
    Great, updating a card with newer tweaks will sell only if it is priced same or cheaper than the card it replaces.
  • Maxx_Power 13 January 2015 14:13
    Shouldn't be too hard to improve the cooler over the previous ACX version that had a design flaw (unsealed heat pipe that was lobbed off):

    http://www.eteknix.com/evga-respond-possible-design-flaw-gtx-970-acx/
