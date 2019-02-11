EVGA and Palit GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Images Leaked

Hot on the heels of recent GeForce GTX 1660 Ti leaks, famous leaker VideoCardz has released images that claim to be a couple of custom GeForce GTX 1660 Ti models from big names EVGA and Palit.

The GeForce GTX 1660 Ti purportedly comes equipped with the Turing TU116 die, 1,536 CUDA cores and 6GB of GDDR6 memory operating clocked at 1,500MHz (12,000MHz effective) across a 192-bit memory bus. It reportedly has a 1,500MHz base clock and a boost clock that climbs to 1,770MHz. Although Nvidia has not many official announcement about the card being released, VideoCardz's report today claims the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti will come out on February 22.

EVGA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti XC Gaming

(Image credit: VideoCardz)

According to VideoCardz, EVGA initially plans to release single-fan models of the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti while saving the dual-fan models for a later date. Its two planned graphics cards are said to be the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti XC and GeForce GTX 1660 Ti XC Black Gaming, with the latter expected to come with a lower out-of-the-box boost clock. The publication did not list clock speeds for the EVGA models.

Both graphics cards reportedly are Mini-ITX form factor and employ EVGA's redesigned 2.75-slot cooler. The cooling solution utilizes a single Hydro Dynamic Bearing (HDB) cooling fan, which is supposed to increase cooling performance and reduce fan noise by up to 15 percent. Another advantage of using a HDB fan instead of the conventional sleeve-bearing fan is the prolonged lifespan. EVGA also claims that the upraised "E" pattern on the fan contributes to noise reduction as well.

Palit GeForce GTX 1660 Ti StormX

(Image credit: VideoCardz)

It appears there is a Mini-ITX trend going on with the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti. Much like EVGA's offerings, Palit's GeForce GTX 1660 Ti StormX and GeForce GTX 1660 Ti StormX OC also appear to fit the Mini-ITX form factor but with a dual-slot, single-fan cooler.

Russian retailer DNS Shop briefly listed the specifications for both Palit models, pointing to the Palit GeForce GTX 1660 Ti StormX following Nvidia's reference specifications, which means a 1,500MHz base clock and 1,770MHz boost clock. As its name suggests, the OC version is expected to come with a higher boost clock in the range of 1,815MHz.