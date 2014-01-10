Falcon Northwest Turns Tiki to Steam Machine

Tom's Hardware is no stranger to Falcon Northwest's Tiki (learn all about the Tiki's inception here), so it was like greeting an old friend when we saw the boutique PC builder's offering at Valve's Steam Machine event. Falcon Northwest is definitely going after the high-end here, with a GeForce GTX Titan and a custom paint job that could boost the machine's pricing up to $6000.
- $1,799 -$6000
- CPU: Customizable
- RAM: 8-16 GB
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX TITAN
- Storage: Up to 6 TB
On a side note I would like to see a steam machine with 2 boot drives and a toggle switch on the front to flip between the Linux boot drive and the windows boot drive.