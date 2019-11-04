First AMD TRX40 Retail Motherboard for Threadripper 3000 Spotted, Features sTRX4 Socket

If we are to believe the rumors, AMD might announce its Ryzen Threadripper 3000 platform tomorrow (fingers crossed). Meanwhile, VideoCardz got its hands on another leak – a picture of a retail box of the Gigabyte TRX40 Aorus Xtreme.

(Image credit: VideoCardz)

This isn’t the first time we’ve spotted this motherboard. In fact, just a couple of days ago we reported on a tweet from Gigabyte teasing this board. The catch with that one is that it had a “99” text on it, which is confusing and made us question whether the rumors pointing to the Ryzen Threadripper 3000 chipset being called TRX40 are true.

The artwork on the box pictured above shows that the chipset name will be TRX40, and given that that’s the chipset name we’ve seen pass by most, chances are that is indeed what it will be called. It also lists the socket as sTRX4 – a socket name which we’ve seen in a leak from GamersNexus a couple of months ago.

According to the rumors, AMD’s TRX40 chipset will house the Ryzen Threadripper 3000 chips, which should debut with 24 and carry up to 32 CPU cores with Hyper-Threading. The sTRX4 socket is to have four memory channels with two DIMMs per channel and 64 PCI-Express 4.0 lanes. It is AMD’s next generation of consumer-oriented high-end desktop products, and given what we've seen from the 1st and 2nd generation, we have high hopes for the Ryzen Threadripper 3000 series.

In addition to the sTRX4 socket aimed at consumers, GamersNexus also leaked that there would be an sWRX8 socket aimed at workstations for heavier workloads, as denoted by the W in the name. Similarly, the sWRX8 socket will reportedly have eight DDR4 memory channels with each memory module having access to its own channel along with 96 to 128 PCI-Express 4.0 lanes.

Of course, The sWRX8-socketed systems will fall into a whole new price class, and we expect the CPUs for these to look more like AMD's Epyc processors: lower core clocks than the consumer products, but with up to 64 CPU cores making them far more suited to the heavily-multithreaded workloads of professionals.



We hope to have more to tell you soon.

