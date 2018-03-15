FSP’s New CMT230 And CMT240 Chassis Bring The 5.25” Drive Bay Back

Trending

FSP released two new mid-tower chassis, the CMT230 and CMT240. These no-frills chassis’ defining selling point are their dual 5.25” drive bays, which is a rarity among modern cases.

It seems that FSP likes to release its cases in pairs. Mere days after releasing the CMT330 and CMT520, the company has released a new duo: the CMT230 and CMT240. Taking after their more premium cousins, this pair of cases feature identical interiors but different exteriors. The CMT230 has mesh section at the front for air intake, while the CMT240 has single-pane frontal faceplate with side air intake vents. Both cases’ exteriors are relatively nondescript, but the CMT240 has a blue glow element at the foot of its faceplate that adds just a bit of style.

On the inside, these cases can fit motherboards up to standard ATX size. Along with the aforementioned dual 5.25” drive slots, there’s space for two 3.5” drives, in a cage on the case floor, and two 2.5” drives, in mounts on the motherboard tray. Seven card slots allow GPUs up to 373mm in length to be installed. The cooler height clearance of 179mm shouldn’t be a restriction on air cooling, but it also means that even the widest GPUs should fit in this case.

Moving on to cooling, all fan mounts on these cases can fit either 120mm or 140mm fans. The front of these cases can fit three fans, the top can fit two, and the rear can fit one. Installing 5.25” drives will limit the front to two fans, however. Radiators of 280mm size can be installed on the front and top of these cases.

The FSP CMT230 and CMT240 are available now. The price for the CMT230 is $60, while prices for the CMT240 are $48 for the black version and $51 for the white version.

ProductCMT230CMT240
TypeMid TowerMid Tower
Motherboard SupportATX, mATX, Mini-ITXATX, mATX, Mini-ITX
Dimensions (W x D x H)210 x 390 x 450mm210 x 390 x 450mm
Space Above MotherboardUnknownUnknown
Card Length373mm373mm
Power Supply FormatPS/2PS/2
WeightUnknownUnknown
External Bays2 x 5.25”2 x 5.25”
Internal Bays2 x 3.5”, 2 x 2.5”2 x 3.5”, 2 x 2.5”
Card Slots77
Port/Jacks2 x USB 3.0, 2 x USB 2.0, Mic In, Audio Out2 x USB 3.0, 2 x USB 2.0, Mic In, Audio Out
Front Fans3 x 120mm (2 included, blue LED) or 3 x 140mm3 x 120mm or 3 x 140mm
Rear Fans1 x 120mm (included, blue LED) or 1 x 140mm1 x 120mm (included) or 1 x 140mm
Top Fans2 x 120mm or 2 x 140mm2 x 120mm or 2 x 140mm
Side FansXX
DampeningXX
  • ibjeepr 15 March 2018 18:34
    I'm liking the CMT230. Lacking front USB Type C, maybe a little more cable management, and the power supply cover keeps all the air from the lower front fan from reaching the top half of the case but otherwise seems well done.
    Room for 280mm AIO on top plus optical drive, and just the right amount of space for the average build. I'll have to keep this in mind.
  • FD2Raptor 16 March 2018 22:21
    I just hope that they've given some more consideration for the design of all these cases. I have their earlier CMT210 and the front USB 3.0 cable of that case angled down 90 degrees making it impossible to actually mount/screw in all three 120mm fans at the front + a bunch of other annoyances.
