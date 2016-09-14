Futuretown Moving Into Immersive Hardware Business, Announces 5D Totalmotion Platform

Futuretown, the developer behind Cloudlands: VR Minigolf, A-10 VR, and Jeeboman, is taking its business beyond the realm of software and into the world of VR hardware accessories. The company revealed the 5D Totalmotion Platform motion and sensation simulation hardware with four games that complement the system.

Futuretown’s 5D Totalmotion platform is “designed to enhance a player’s emotional and physical responses” to the game they are playing. Hardware configurations for standing, riding, and seated positions are available, and they are adaptable to a wide range of different games. The 5D Totalmotion Platform takes natural input from your body to control the game, which allows developers to create realistic experiences.

Futuretown has four games in development to compliment the 5D Totalmotion Platform’s capabilities. There’s a downhill skiing game called Whiteout: Ski VR, and a surfing game called Wave Breaker: Surf VR. Both of these games make use of the Standing Module of the motion simulator, which features boots with straps similar to snowboarding boots to keep you planted.

The Motor Module version of the 5D Totalmotion Platform includes handlebars that can simulate a motorcycle, snowmobile, watercraft, or ATV. Futuretown is developing Infinity Rider: Motorcycle VR to showcase the capabilities of this Totalmotion configuration. The Riding Module iteration of the platform simulates the gallop of a horse. It even somewhat resembles a horse and features reins attached to the “head.” You can take a virtual horseback ride with Stallion Adventures: Horse Riding VR.

"Futuretown has already created an exciting portfolio of socially engaging virtual reality games, but we wanted to take the player’s experience to a completely new level through motion simulation technology,” said Johan Yang, Futuretown's CEO and Co-Founder. “The 5D Totalmotion platform opens up new opportunities for developers to create virtual reality experiences that were not possible before. With the modular design of the 5D Totalmotion platform, we can more easily expand and build new virtual reality experiences suitable for all ages.”

Futuretown partnered with a handful of companies to bring the 5D Totalmotion Platform to fruition. The company brought in expertise from Injoy Motion, which has built motion simulation systems for over 20 years, and Woojer, which specializes in haptic technology. The developer also partnered with a selection of other software companies, including Formosoft, MitFun, and RedStorm, to help create the four showcase games.

Futuretown didn’t reveal a price for the 5D Totalmotion Platform systems. The hardware is compatible with the HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and 3Glasses VR HMDs, but it’s hard to imagine motion platforms becoming a common household item. The 5D Totalmotion Platform is likely meant for VR arcade establishments.