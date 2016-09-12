Create Your Own: 'Cloudlands: VR Minigolf' Gets A Level Editor

Cloudlands: VR Minigolf is a lot of fun, but playing the same levels over and over again can become tiresome. Futuretown, the developers of Cloudlands: VR Minigolf, thought of that early in the development of the game, though, and had a plan to keep it interesting.

We first tried Cloudlands: VR Minigolf in January at Valve’s Steam VR Developer Showcase. As early as that event, Futuretown was already building a way to allow players to let their imaginations run wild and create their own unique course layouts. When the game launched in May alongside the HTC Vive, there was a “coming soon” sign over the level editor door in the game’s lobby, but no indication as to when it would be available.

In July, Futuretown launched an optional public beta of the game’s level editor, and over the course of the past six weeks, the developer has rolled out periodic updates to the beta branch of the game. On September 9, Futuretown called the beta period successful and released the level editor into the wild.

Thanks to the enthusiastic beta participants, the official launch of the level editor includes over 200 community-made levels for you to try out, so even if you have no intention of building your own custom minigolf hole, it might be time to dust off that old virtual club and try some of the new content. You can even build your own playlist out of custom levels to create a unique multi-hole course.

The Cloudlands: VR Minigolf Level Editor update is already live. If you own the game, it will be up to date the next time you launch it. If you were previously in the beta test of the editor, you can opt out of the beta now--Futuretown won’t be updating that branch anymore. If you don’t have a copy of the game yet, you can pick it up for $19.99 on Steam. You’ll need an HTC Vive to play the game.