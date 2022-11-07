Gainward Reportedly Replaces RTX 4090's 12VHPWR Adapters

Gainward is reportedly delaying shipments of its GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards in Australia, in a bid to replace Nvidia's 12VHPWR adapters, which have been seen to melt, overheat, or catch fire. Gainward is the only graphics card maker that does this, as far as we know, although we wouldn't be surprised if others follow suit.

"As you may have seen, issues have been reported by customers receiving the first batches of [GeForce RTX] 4090 cards, where these adapters have been exhibiting symptoms of overheating/melting under certain circumstances," Australian retailer TechFast wrote to a client who re-published the message on Reddit (via VideoCardz). "While investigations are still continuing and Nvidia has not yet released a public statement, Gainward has told us that the cables shipped with their cards will be being replaced. As a result, they are holding shipping of all cards until this has taken place."

While reports about failed Nvidia's 12VHPWR adapters that come with today's best graphics card are now numerous and the issue seems to be very real, neither Nvidia, nor other makers of add-in-boards have officially started a recall of the adapters. Or at least none have stated so publically yet.

Andreas Schilling from HardwareLuxx.de says that Gainward could be the only company to replace these adapters, at least for now. But TechFast says that Gainward will not be the only company to replace the adapter cables.

"We also understand this cable replacement will not be limited to Gainward alone," the retailer wrote. "We have been given an estimate of the middle of November for this to occur, putting our receiving them around 2 weeks from now at this stage. […] We will be receiving all ordered cards at the same time."

We could not verify with AIB makers in general or Gainward in particular that they are replacing Nvidia's 12VHPWR adapter with fixed ones at press time. So take this info with a grain of salt.

What remains to be seen is whether the issue with 12VHPWR adapters will affect the launch schedule of GeForce RTX 4080 boards (due to launch on November 16th), which also come with a 12+4-pin power connector.