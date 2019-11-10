Trending

Gearbest Featuring H96 Max Android Mini-Computer Box Deal

By Systems 

Cheaper than a Raspberry Pi!

(Image credit: H96)

Gearbest is selling the new H96 Max Android TV box at a discount as of Sunday. The mini-computer is available for $22.50 (€20.42) in a limited quantity.

The H96 Max is only one of several products created by H96. The company, based out of Shenzhen, China, is well known for its Android TV boxes. The new 3318 model is the latest edition to the H96 Max series.

The H96 Max box runs Android 9.0—making it easy to stream content using almost any Android streaming app. The box uses an HDMI output and comes with a few additional ports, including USB 3.0. The H96 Max supports both Bluetooth and WiFi but also offers an Ethernet port for hardwired connections.

SpecH96 Max 3318
Model3318
CPURK3318 Quad-Core 64bit Cortex-A53
GPUPenta-Core Mali-450 750Mhz+
RAM4GB DDR3
NetworkEthernet RJ45 IEEE
Bluetooth4.0
WiFi2.4G, 5G
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
USB1 High speed USB 3.0, 1 USB 2.0

You can expect a few accessories with the mini-computer. The package includes the H96 Max TV box, a wireless remote, an HDMI cable, and a power adapter for the TV box.

You can get your hands on the H96 Max Android TV box via Gearbest. As of Sunday, the price has been set at $22.50 (€20.42), with a default price of $49.00 (€44.47). The H96 Max isn't the first Android TV box or mini-computer, but it definitely stands out against competition like the Raspberry Pi with a price this low. 