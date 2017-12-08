Nvidia Releases A Game Ready Driver For 'Fallout 4 VR'

Nvidia released a new Game Ready driver, so all of you GeForce owners out there with plans to play Fallout 4 VR should update to the GeForce Game Ready 388.59 WHQL driver. In addition to support for Fallout 4 VR, this driver provides the "optimal gaming experience" for these titles:

Assassin’s Creed OriginsCall of Duty: WWIIDestiny 2Forza Motorsport 7Injustice 2Middle-earth: Shadow of WarNeed for Speed PaybackStar Wars Battlefront IIThe Evil WithinWolfenstein II: The New Colossus

On the hardware side of things, Nvidia has added support for the GeForce Titan V and the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti. These new drivers also add support for OpenGL 4.61, Nvidia GameStream support for HDR under Windows 10 and Fast Sync support for SLI. It should be noted that Fast Sync under SLI is available only on 'bridged' SLI configurations running Maxwell GPUs at resolutions less than 4k. Pascal and later GPUs have no such limitation.

The company also said that, “due to popular demand,” it has once again added the NV Tray back to this driver release.

Those of you running multiple GPUs from different manufacturers in SLI should be aware of an ongoing issue where non-identical GPUs may run at different voltages in SLI. According to the release notes, this occurs because the GPU clocks are kept as close as possible, and the clock of the higher-performance GPU is limited by that of the other. The bright side is that the higher-performance GPU saves power by running at slightly reduced voltages.

You can download the driver on Nvidia’s website, and you can take a look at the release notes here. The full list of issues specific to Windows 10 is below:

Windows 10 Issues

Nvidia TITAN V: TDR error occurs and the display goes blank while playing a Bluray disc at high resolutions.Nvidia TITAN V [G-Sync]: G-Sync displays may go blank when switching between different overclocked memory clocks multiple times.[SLI] GeForce GTX 780 Ti: There is no display output when connecting the DisplayPort and two DVI monitors.GeForce TITAN (Kepler-based): The OS fails after installing the graphics card on a Threadripper-enabled motherboard.[Kepler GPUs] Star Wars Battlefront II: The system hangs when launching the game in DirectX 12 API mode.Windows 10 Fall Creators Update: Color settings made in the Nvidia Control Panel are not preserved across a system reboot or restart.Heaven Benchmark: With the benchmark running in windowed mode, a blue-screen crash occurs while loading video content.