GeIL, ASRock Unite to Build EVO Spear Phantom Gaming DDR4 RAM

New vendors are dipping their toes into memory lately. In 2018, Gigabyte entered the RAM market with an RGB kit. Thermaltake also started nibbling away at a piece of the pie last year, along with ASRock, which collaborated with Team Group to make the XCalibur Phantom Gaming memory. ASRock's thirst hasn't been quenched yet, as today it announced teamed up with GeIL, who is making a RAM with ASRock's Phantom Gaming branding. Meet the GeIL EVO Spear Phantom Gaming Edition RAM modules.

Announced today, there are a wide range of specifications,targeting all types of users. The DIMMs will ship in a handful of different kits with capacities ranging from 4GB to 64GB and module capacities of 4GB, 8GB and 16GB. CAS latencies are CL15-17, depending on the DDR4 RAM kits' speeds, which range from 2,400 MHz to 3,200 MHz.

Voltages will range from 1.2V to 1.35V depending on the speed, timings and capacity of the kits. The faster kits come with lower timings and require a higher voltage to operate. The sticks feature Intel XMP 2.0 profiles to ensure you can get them running at their intended speeds quickly.

Newegg listed five of these kits today with 16GB and 32GB capacities. These are all AMD-optimized kits, with prices ranging from $68 to $165. The remainder of the kits will likely be listed soon. GeIL provides a lifetime warranty.