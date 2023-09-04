Get The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU For A Steal At $179 On eBay

Today at eBay, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X, which used to be one of the best CPUs for gamers, is available for one of its best prices. It’s been going for around $214 as of late, but right now, it’s discounted to $179. The listing is offered by seller AntOnline.

We reviewed the Ryzen 7 5800X in early 2021, recognizing its performance, overclockability, and power efficiency. The most significant drawbacks we cited included its lack of stock cooler, no integrated graphics, and high price. Today’s discount negates the latter concern, making for a more appealing offer.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X: now $179 at eBay (was $214)

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X is marked down to $179 over at eBay. It has eight cores and 16 threads with a base speed of 3.8 GHz. It can be boosted up to 4.7 GHz.

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X debuted in late 2020. It has eight cores, 16 threads, and a base speed of 3.8 GHz but can reach up to 4.7 GHz with max boost enabled. As far as performance goes, this processor is more than ready for most modern gaming needs.

This processor uses Zen 3 architecture, is PCIe 4.0 compatible, and supports DDR4-3200 memory. It’s unlocked for overlocking for those who want to push its performance a little further. Overall, this is a reasonably capable CPU for the price. It’s also worth noting that the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X is discounted to $169.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X: now $169 at eBay (was $299)

The AMD Ryzen 7 5700X has a base speed of 3.4 GHz and can reach 4.6 GHz with Max Boost enabled. It also has eight cores and a total of 16 threads. It's PCIe 4.0 compatible and can support DDR4-3200.