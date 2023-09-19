Get the Fastest SSD for the PS5 for $79: Real Deals

By Stewart Bendle
published

The fastest Gen 4 SSD for the PS5 from our testing.

Right now, at Amazon, you can find the Samsung 990 Pro 1TB heatsink edition on sale for $79, the fastest SSD for the PS5, at its lowest price with its usual MSRP cost of around $149. When we reviewed the Samsung 990 Pro SSD, we highlighted its industry-leading performance, with our biggest con being a high MSRP price. 

Thanks to a $38 coupon at Amazon, you can pick up the Logitech G915 TKL for just $119. The G915 TKL removes the numpad, G keys, wrist rest, and USB passthrough of its full-sized sibling, the Logitech G915 Lightspeed. But you're still getting per-key RGB and a choice of Logitech Low Profile GL switches depending on your preference. 

Add a splash of color to your desktop with the brightly colored Logitech POP Mouse that's on sale for just $19. This highly connectable mouse can hook up to three different devices at the same time via Bluetooth and features quiet switches and on-the-fly sensitivity controls for productivity work and browsing. 

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Samsung 990 Pro w/ Heatsink SSD 1TB: now $79 at Amazon

Samsung 990 Pro w/ Heatsink SSD 1TB: now $79 at Amazon (was $149)
This SSD comes with a heatsink, making it much easier to cool without spending extra. It can reach read/write speeds as high as 7,450/6,900 MB/s and is backed with a five-year warranty from Samsung.

Logitech G915 TKL: now $119  at Amazon

Logitech G915 TKL: now $119  at Amazon (was $157)
One of the best wireless and gaming keyboards on the market, the G915 TKL lets you connect via Bluetooth, a USB Type-A dongle, or its included wire. You also get per-key RGB, fantastic low-profile (linear, tactile, or clicky) mechanical switches, and one of the lowest prices we’ve seen for this keyboard.

Logitech POP Mouse: now $19 at Amazon

Logitech POP Mouse: now $19 at Amazon (was $39)
A bright colorful multi-connectivity wireless mouse from Logitech. With a very small and portable design, this mouse is ideal for travel. With quiet operation and the ability to connect to three devices at the same time via wireless, or Bluetooth.

HP Victus 15.6" Gaming Laptop: now $599 at Best Buy

HP Victus 15.6" Gaming Laptop: now $599 at Best Buy (was $899)
This budget gaming laptop comes packed with a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H processor, 8GB of Memory, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics. For storage, the HP Victus 15 has a 512GB SSD.

Corsair MM100 Mouse Pad: now $4 at Amazon

Corsair MM100 Mouse Pad: now $4 at Amazon (was $9)
A black-colored mouse pad with a non-slip rubber back and textile top. Textured for mouse sensors to more accurately report positioning thanks to low friction tracking from the properties of the material. 

Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.