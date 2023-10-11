Get This RTX 4070-Powered MSI Laptop for $1,199 on Prime Day

To get into Nvidia's higher-end laptop graphics, you often have to cough up a pretty penny. But on this second day of Amazon's October Prime event, you can get the MSI Katana 15 with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 for $1,199. That's a great price.



This configuration also has an Intel Core i7-13620H, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. The chassis might not be the most premium, but again, these specs are nice for the price.

MSI Katana 15 Gaming Laptop: now $1,199 at Amazon (was $1,599)

We reviewed the MSI Katana 15 earlier this year with the same specs, except for a lesser GPU, the entry level RTX 4050. We praised the performance for $999 with the 4050, and paying $1,199 for an RTX 4070 is still an excellent value. We also thought it's speakers were pretty darn good for the price.



The display wasn't the best, and since you're getting the same 1920 x 1080 panel with a 144 Hz refresh rate here, you'll probably see that on your unit.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

But to get an RTX 4070, you often have to spend over $1,500 — sometimes more. That might make this deal, and the performance you'll get, well worth the trade-off for the screen.