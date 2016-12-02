Gigabyte’s Aero 14 Updated With GTX 1060 Graphics

Gigabyte’s thin and light Aero 14 gaming laptop was updated (finally) to Nvidia 10-series graphics, with a GTX 1060 now under the hood.

Not much has changed from the original specification, with the Aero 14 sporting an Intel Core i7-6700HQ, up to 32GB of DDR4-2133, and up to a 1TB NVMe SSD. The 2560x1440 IPS display wasn’t well-suited for the previous model (with a GTX 970M GPU) if you wanted to push high settings at the screen’s native resolution, but the new Aero 14, configured with a GTX 1060, seems like a better pairing.

The previously-available U.S. model, which featured 16GB of memory and a 512GB PCIe SSD, also received the GPU update. The new model keeps the storage and memory the same as the previous iteration, and the new GPU added only $100 to the former MSRP.

The new Gigabyte Aero 14 will be available in the U.S. early this month--just in time for the holidays--with an MSRP of $1,699. As before, it comes in black, orange, and green finishes.