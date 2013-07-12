Gigabyte and Biostar Also Announce Overclocking on H87 and B85 Motherboards

Earlier we reported that both ASRock and ECS had announced the possibility to overclock Intel K-series CPUs on non-Z series motherboards, and now, unsurprisingly, it appears that more manufacturers are also announcing the feature. Both Gigabyte and Biostar have announced the possibility of overclocking 4th Generation Intel Core K-series processors on H87 and B85 motherboards.
Previously, in order to overclock Intel CPUs through using the multiplier, there were two core requirements (beyond cooling and power). The two requirements were that you needed an Intel K-series CPU, as well as a Z-series motherboard. Now, while the former is still required, it is no longer necessary to have a Z-series motherboard in order to overclock your K-series CPU through using the multiplier.
Gigabyte users will have to download a new BIOS, which is still in the beta phase. Biostar hasn't announced how to get the feature beyond saying that users simply need to adjust the CPU ratio in the BIOS settings, though it is very possible that previously bought H87, B85 and H81 motherboards might need a BIOS update.
So why isnt anyone testing these unlocked b85/h87 yet?i asked on other forum too they seem scared of blowing motherboards LoL on that one,if a b85/h87 board can handle 4670/4770k turbo 3.8 they surely can a moderate OC they wont blow up rofl...been using cheapo amd boards and pushed my phenom to 4ghz even if the chip is bad lottery with 3 or 4 power phases and no vrm cooling nothing blew up so far.
I dont have good psu/cooling why wouldi buy z87 overpriced board i wont get more than 4.4-4.5 anyway.. so i really hope you guys gonna test some of these boards i really wanna buy a 70$ b85 with a 4670k by end of this month.
The problem is people are gonna buy these chipsets and then blow up the caps in a matter of days. The days of cheap as hell celeron OCing on cheap as hell mobos are over.
We are working with much smaller units of power than the older systems, margin for error is now a lot smaller.
