Gigabyte Builds First Single-Socket LGA2011 Motherboard With 10 Gb/s Ethernet

Gigabyte has announced a rather special motherboard, which while it carries something that we've seen before, now comes in a configuration previously not obtainable.
The Gigabyte GA-6PXSVT is the world's first motherboard with a single LGA 2011 socket to feature integrated 10 Gigabit Ethernet.
Beyond this, the motherboard has support for up to Intel Xeon E5-2600 V2 CPUs, 256 GB of DDR3 ECC 1866 MHz memory (split over eight DIMMs), along with ample storage options. Ample, in this case, means that the board has a total of 10 SATA3 (6 Gb/s) ports, along with another four SATA2 (3 Gb/s) ports. It also features three PCI-Express x16 ports.
Rear I/O connectivity is handled by a legacy PS/2 port, two USB 2.0 ports, four USB 3.0 ports, a VGA port, a serial COM port, along with the 10 Gigabit Ethernet port, topped off with another two Gigabit Ethernet ports, also Intel-made.
There was no word on what the board would cost or when it would become available, though we can imagine that few folks will be calling it affordable.
True but it still doesn't make it useful. Most networks are still on 1Gbe at best as 10Gbe is still pretty expensive and there are still no 10Gbe routers out yet.