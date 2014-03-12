Gigabyte Builds First Single-Socket LGA2011 Motherboard With 10 Gb/s Ethernet

Gigabyte has announced a rather special motherboard, which while it carries something that we've seen before, now comes in a configuration previously not obtainable.

The Gigabyte GA-6PXSVT is the world's first motherboard with a single LGA 2011 socket to feature integrated 10 Gigabit Ethernet.

Beyond this, the motherboard has support for up to Intel Xeon E5-2600 V2 CPUs, 256 GB of DDR3 ECC 1866 MHz memory (split over eight DIMMs), along with ample storage options. Ample, in this case, means that the board has a total of 10 SATA3 (6 Gb/s) ports, along with another four SATA2 (3 Gb/s) ports. It also features three PCI-Express x16 ports.

Rear I/O connectivity is handled by a legacy PS/2 port, two USB 2.0 ports, four USB 3.0 ports, a VGA port, a serial COM port, along with the 10 Gigabit Ethernet port, topped off with another two Gigabit Ethernet ports, also Intel-made.

There was no word on what the board would cost or when it would become available, though we can imagine that few folks will be calling it affordable.