Gigabyte Announces Radeon RX 460 Windforce OC

AMD’s budget eSports GPU is now available, and it boasts more performance for the $110 price segment than budget gaming has ever had before (see our review here). Now that the embargo has been lifted, Gigabyte has revealed its rendition of the RX 460, which includes a WindForce cooler and a factory overclocked GPU.

The Gigabyte Radeon RX 460 Windforce 2X fits right in with the rest of this year’s Gigabyte GPU lineup. The card features a black plastic shroud with orange accents on the front. The cooler includes dual 80mm semi-passive fans, which spin only when the GPU is under heavy load. Unlike some of the more expensive graphics card models, Gigabyte opted to leave out the RGB illumination for the RX 480 WindForce OC. It doesn’t include a fan stop light, either.

Under AMD’s specifications, the Radeon RX 460 runs at 1,090 MHz with a boost rating of 1,200 MHz. Gigabyte doesn’t list the base clock speed of its imagination of the RX 460, but the company has given the boost clock a minor bump to 1,212 MHz. Gigabyte chose to leave the memory at the 7GHz reference specification. There will be 2GB of 4GB version of the card.

Gigabyte said that it built the Radeon RX 460 WindForce OC for overclocking. The card features Gigabyte’s Ultra Durable construction, which includes solid capacitors and metals chokes. Gigabyte also installed an upgraded power delivery system onto the card. AMD’s reference design calls for a 3+1 power phase design. Gigabyte included a 4+1 power phase design to help stabilize the voltage while overclocking.

AMD’s Radeon RX 460 was designed for significant power efficiency. The reference design doesn’t include a PCI-e power lead. Instead, it draws all of its power through the PCI-express slot. Though Gigabyte has engineered the RX 460 WindForce OC to be overclocked, the company didn’t feel the need for additional power leads; therefore, the card shouldn’t draw more than 75 watts of power.

Gigabyte didn’t say how much the Radeon RX 460 WindForce OC would sell for and didn’t give an official release date. We expect to see the cards hit store shelves and online retailers in the coming day, though. We also expect the price of the 2GB version to be close to the $110 mark, albeit it will likely be higher. The 4GB version should fit nicely in the gap between the 2GB RX 460 and the entry price for the RX 470.

RX 480 WindForce 2X OC 2G RX 480 WindForce 2X OC 4G Core Clock Boost: 1212 MHz Boost: 1212 MHz Graphics Processing Radeon RX460 Radeon RX460 Process Technology 14 nm 14 nm Memory Clock 7000 MHz 7000 MHz Memory Size 2 GB 4 GB Memory Type GDDR5 GDDR5 Memory Bus 128 bit 128 bit Card Bus PCI-E 3.0 x 8 PCI-E 3.0 x 8 Output Dual-link DVI-D *1 Dual-link DVI-D *1 HDMI-2.0b*1 (Max Resolution: 4096x2160 @60 Hz) HDMI-2.0b*1 (Max Resolution: 4096x2160 @60 Hz) Display Port-1.4 *1 (Max Resolution: 7680x4320 @60 Hz) Display Port-1.4 *1 (Max Resolution: 7680x4320 @60 Hz) Digital max resolution 7680x4320@60Hz 7680x4320@60Hz Multi-view 3 3 Card size H=37 L=191 W=111 mm H=37 L=191 W=111 mm PCB Form ATX ATX DirectX 12 12 OpenGL 4.5 4.5 Recommended PSU 350W 350W

Update, August 8, 2016, 1:17pm PT: Added specifications table.